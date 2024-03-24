The No. 4 seeded Kansas Jayhawks (23-11) found themselves on the end of an 89-68 drubbing from No. 5 seeds, the Gonzaga Bulldogs (27-7) during their NCAA tournament second round clash.

The Jayhawks led by one point going into the break before their second half collapse, allowing the Bulldogs a 15-0 run to cement the blowout.

College hoops fans on social media were quick to roast the Hunter Dickinson-led team for their exit from March Madness. Here's what they posted on X, formerly Twitter.

"Hahhahaha. Refs couldn't save this one," a fan posted

The Kansas Jayhawks collapse in the second half

The Kansas Jayhawks were the AP's preseason No. 1 team. However, they have not won two consecutive games since the turn of the year and they brought that inconsistent form to the NCAA tournament.

They shot 50% from the field and 7-of-11 from deep during a fruitful first half. However, they regressed badly during the second half only shooting 28% from the field and 18% from beyond the arc.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs meanwhile seemed to find a second wind and from the first half 56% effort from the field, they improved to 67% shooting in the second half.

For two distinct periods, the Jayhawks were held scoreless, the first time for four minutes and tthe next one for seven minutes allowing the Bulldogs to dictate the pace of the game at will.

The Jayhawks also missed the services of one of their top performers this season, Kevin McCullar who averaged 18.3 points, 6 rebounds and 4.1 assists had a bone bruise that did not heal in time designating him as an assistant coach for the tournament.

During his postgame news conference, coach Bill Self admitted the superiority that the Bulldogs had over his team.

"[It was] disappointing today that there was absolutely no sign of being able to slow them down," Bill Self said. "In the second half, we didn't make anything, and they played lights-out great. Certainly put it on us bad the second half."

During his postgame news conference, Gonzaga coach Mark Few summarized his team's approach during the game and the whole tournament.

"We knew we had to finish strong. We did that," Few said. "We've just always impressed upon them if we get in this thing, we know how to win in this thing. This is not a new thing for our program for the staff and for the players that are in here. And I think they really bought into that and believed that."

The Jayhawks lost 72-71 to the Arkansas Razorbacks at the seam stage during last year's March Madness as well. It is the fourth time in five seasons that Kansas has been dumped out in the second round.