College sports association NAIA bans transgender athletes from competing in women's sports: Reports

There has been a discussion regarding transgender athletes competing as they identify as one gender but are biologically another. In this discussion, competing in sports has been a talking point and the NAIA, a direct competitor to the NCAA, issued a statement that they are banning transgender athletes from competing in women's sports.

The ban will go into effect on August 1, 2024. NAIA president and CEO Jim Carr issued a statement about the ban going into effect and how they discussed this with both their institutions and the Transgender Task Force.

"We are unwavering in our support of fair competition for our student-athletes. It is crucial that NAIA member institutions, conferences, and student-athletes participate in an environment that is equitable and respectful. With input from our member institutions and the Transgender Task Force, the NAIA's Council of Presidents has confirmed our path forward." h/t New York Post

According to the new rules, transgender athletes who identify as women cannot compete against biological women, but they are still able to participate against their biological sex. If a student has begun taking masculinizing hormone therapy, they can participate in workouts and practices with the team under the discretion of the school.

Lia Thomas has become the "poster child" for the transgender athlete discussion as she competed as a male on the swim team at the University of Pennsylvania. However, they transitioned to female and began swimming on the women's team in 2021. She won a national championship in 2022, as well as set numerous records.

There are concerns that the ban from the NAIA will eventually lead the NCAA to follow suit. Just last month, a group of women athletes sued the NCAA as they are seeking a ban on transgender athletes being able to compete in women's athletics.

What is the NAIA?

The NAIA is the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics and was established in 1940. It is a direct competitor of the NCAA as they are a governing body that is similar to the level of Division III schools. According to their official website, there are 83,000+ NAIA student-athletes and the governing body hosts 28 national championships.

