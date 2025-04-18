Collin Murray-Boyles drops 1-word reaction to Tessa Johnson's BF Zachary Davis' Memphis commitment

Collin Murray-Boyles congratulated his teammate Zachary Davis after he found a new home with the Memphis Tigers through the transfer portal. Davis, who announced his departure from South Carolina three weeks ago, revealed his commitment to Penny Hardaway's program in an Instagram post on Thursday.

Murray-Boyles reposted it to his Instagram story with a one-word reaction.

"Fye @therealzlo," Murray-Boyles wrote.

Murray-Boyles' reaction to Zachary Davis' life update

Davis and Murray-Boyles played two seasons together and improved side by side. As South Carolina pulled off upsets against Clemson, Arkansas and others in the regular season this year, both of them posted their best statistical hauls.

Collin Murray-Boyles was the most impactful player for the Gamecocks, garnering 16.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks on 58.6% efficiency. Davis averaged 8.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals on 38.2% shooting. His best games of the season were two 22-point outings in January, while shooting above 45%.

Zachary Davis is yet to publicly disclose the reason behind his transfer from South Carolina. Nevertheless, a shift to Memphis gives him opportunities for player development and a fresh start.

The Tigers (29-6) had a better season run than the Gamecocks (12-20), with wins over defending champions UConn, Michigan State, Clemson, Ole Miss and other notable schools.

Collin Murray-Boyles will also not return to the South Carolina Gamecocks

Despite South Carolina's losing record this season, Collin Murray-Boyles constantly made headlines and improved his stock along the way. With that, the forward officially declared for the 2025 NBA draft on Tuesday.

"This is exactly how I thought my college career would turn out, South Carolina had a vision for me to lead the team, they gave me freedom to express myself," he shared with ESPN.

Murray-Boyles further highlighted the parts of his game he takes pride in:

"When people that know basketball watch me play, it's the smaller things that stand out. I'm not one to get oohs and aahs but know what it takes to win games and impact a team positively. I hang my hat on how hard I play and my unselfishness - I love to play defense."

After John Calipari's Razorbacks ousted the Gamecocks in the NCAA tournament, Collin Murray-Boyles refrained from commenting on the next steps of his professional basketball journey. Instead, he left it by saying that he would need to talk about it with his family, coaches and friends.

