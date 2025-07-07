“Combinations are kind of wild”: Analyst breaks down Geno Auriemma’s versatile lineup with Sarah Strong, KK Arnold and Jana El Alfy

College basketball analyst Mark Zanetto discussed how Geno Auriemma might utilize his versatile UConn lineup with Sarah Strong, KK Arnold and Jana El Alfy on “The Hoops Cap Pod” on Friday.

Following Paige Bueckers’ departure to the WNBA, the Huskies will look for another leader next season. However, while Azzi Fudd looks likely to rise to that role, UConn’s biggest strength might lie in its highly talented roster.

SNY's Chelsea Sherrod discussed the potential combinations that Auriemma can deploy next season.

“Combinations that Geno can put together for this team are kind of wild," Zanetto said (Timestamp: 10:20). "He can have a really big lineup. You could put Sarah at the three and have Sarah and Jana in at the same time and put Sarah, Jana and have KK.

“Or you could put Blanca Quiñonez at the two and have a really big lineup. Put in someone like Kayleigh Heckel at the point to give KK a break."

When Sherrod asked Zanetto if he thinks Heckel would start over Arnold, he said,

“I don't, because she's not a veteran. If she was a senior like Kaitlyn Chen, who, by the way, is doing well in the W. ... I think if she had a couple of years of extra experience, I think she would. But I think KK gets the nod because Geno's typically going to like, as you mentioned about Azzi, he’s going to lean towards that veteran presence.”

UConn will head into the 2025-26 season looking to defend its national championship title. The Huskies are the most successful women's basketball program, winning 12 national titles.

Geno Auriemma addresses motivation behind long coaching career

Geno Auriemma has been in charge of UConn women’s basketball for four decades, becoming the winningest coach in D1 history across men and women.

"People ask me, 'Why do you keep coaching?' I keep coaching because I want them to feel, right now, what they feel, because every one of them did that," Auriemma said on April 7 at UConn’s national rally.

Auriemma will head into another season as the favorite to win the national championship, showing his level of consistency over the years.

