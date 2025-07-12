"Come to the Brotherhood": Duke fans react as Jon Scheyer attends 5-star guard Jordan Smith Jr.'s game

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer and his coaching staff were seen watching five-star guard Jordan Smith Jr., who impressed for Team Takeover in an EYBL game on Friday.

Ad

Smith, fresh off winning gold with Team USA at the FIBA U19 World Cup in Switzerland, picked up right where he left off, posting 19 points, 13 rebounds, and 5 assists in a dominant EYBL return.

SportsCenter Next posted Scheyer’s appearance and Smith’s performance on Instagram on Friday, and fans were in the comments to hype up the guard.

Ad

Trending

“Best player in the country,” a fan wrote.

“You’re fireee! 🙌🏼,” another fan wrote.

“Young Man has owned 2025 🔥🔥🔥,” a third fan commented.

Credit: IG/@sportscenternext

More fans commented, with some pleading with the guard to choose their team.

Ad

“Arguably my favorite player in high school ball,” one fan wrote.

“Go ahead and come to the Brotherhood… it’s only right!,” a Duke fan commented.

One fan analyzed Smith’s game: “Lucky he not Kawhi size but he definitely got some b Roy and Avery Bradley."

Credit: IG/@sportscenternext

Jordan Smith is a five-star prospect and one of the top recruits in the class of 2026. The guard currently attends Paul VI Catholic High School in Chantilly, Virginia, and he is set to enter his senior year. In 2025, he was named the MaxPreps National Junior of the Year.

Ad

The guard has been lighting up the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) for a couple of years now, helping Team Takeover win the Peach Jam championship in 2022 and the Peach Jam title in 2023 and 2024.

Smith has also tasted success on the international scene, winning gold at the U17 FIBA World Cup in 2024 before achieving the same feat with the U19 team in 2025.

Jon Scheyer is already looking to secure top recruits for next year, and coaches have a window currently open to secure commitments.

Ad

Jon Scheyer ready to learn from last season’s late collapse

A brutal 74-second collapse towards the end of the game saw Duke fall to Houston in the Final Four last season, and it is an experience the Blue Devils' head coach is ready to learn from. Jon Scheyer told reporters this week:

“There’s lessons from that game that I’ll share with our team at the right time. For me, it took a couple months to really just understand, process, feel it, live it, and feel the pain. Feel everything that’s associated with it. In order to be the best for our team and be the best coach, I think you’ve got to feel those things."

With the starting lineup from last season all turned pro, Jon Scheyer will hope this year’s team replicates last season’s success in the ACC and goes all the way in March Madness.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Babatunde Kolawole Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.



Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.



As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.



Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here