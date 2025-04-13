Comedian Kevin Fredericks hilariously reacted to MiLaysia Fulwiley’s decision to enter the transfer portal just days after playing against UConn in the national championship game.

Fredericks is a fan of Fulwiley and even showed support for the 5-foot-10 guard by donning her jersey during last year's NCAA tournament. The 42-year-old recently unearthed the video of himself sporting Fulwiley’s jersey from last year.

The Gamecocks won the Championship in 2024 and amidst their dominant run, Fredericks had ordered a Fulwiley jersey to show his support to the talented hooper. However, he didn't anticipate that the shirt would a female jersey and not a male one.

“So I kinda got excited during the women’s championship, bought MiLaysia Fulwiley jersey. Didn’t cross my mind that it was a woman’s extra large jersey. It looks like I’m on the South Carolina wrestling team. But shout out to MiLaysia Fulwiley,” Fredericks could be seen saying in the video, which he uploaded on Apr 15, 2025, on his Instagram page.

However, following the news that Fulwiley has entered the transfer portal and will leave South Carolina after two seasons, Fredericks wants us to tell him what to do with the jersey.

The talented comedian shared the video on X with the caption: "What am I gonna do with my jersey?!"

MiLaysia Fulwiley to leave South Carolina in shocking move

While Fredericks continues to seek answers, the bigger question is why Fulwiley has decided to enter the transfer portal.

The decision to leave South Carolina comes as a surprise as she recently helped the team to the NCAA championship game, where they lost to Geno Auriemma’s UConn Huskies. Fulwiley was one of the Gamecocks’ best players in the recently-concluded season, with an average of 11.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Her 11.7 points average across 39 games made her the second leading scorer for the Gamecocks, with the majority of her points coming off the bench. Fulwiley’s performance was key for Dawn Staley’s team as the Gamecocks won the Southeastern Conference and the SEC Tournament.

Her performances off the bench helped her win the Southeastern Conference Sixth Woman of the Year. Even in the championship game, which South Carolina lost, Fulwiley put up nine points, four assists and two rebounds in 18 minutes of game time.

It, however, remains to be seen where the 2024 NCAA winner will end up next season. As for South Carolina, it appears they were prepared for Fulwiley’s departure as they have brought in Ta’Niya Latson from Florida State.

