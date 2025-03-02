"Comedy of errors": Analyst Jeff Goodman calls out Alabama's late-game strategy after intense loss vs Tennessee 

No. 6-ranked Alabama suffered a 79-76 loss to No. 5-ranked Tennessee on Saturday. Hoops analyst Jeff Goodman did not hold back in his criticism of Alabama.

In an episode of "The Field of 68" on Sunday, Goodman reacted to Alabama’s loss to Tennessee.

"My biggest concern is Alabama,” Goodman said. “Watching them down the stretch, how did they not close out that game? It was a comedy of errors, one after the other."

Reacting to the outcome of the game, Goodman called out the number of errors that Alabama committed that he believed did not help the Crimson Tide close out the game. Alabama committed 21 fouls and 12 turnovers, similar to Tennessee’s 22 fouls and 12 turnovers.

Still speaking about the game, Jeff Goodman questioned Nate Oats’ ability to figure out his best lineup and late-game strategy.

“You wonder if Nate Oats still hasn't quite figured out who his best five is on the court,” Goodman said. “At the end, he went big on that final possession, and you could see it kind of hurt him because he didn’t have the guards. I still don’t have the confidence in this Alabama team on March 1st that I thought I would have in them right now."

Alabama has now lost three of its last five games after the latest defeat, calling into question its consistency toward the end of the regular season.

No. 6 Alabama suffers defeat to Jahmai Mashack’s buzzer-beater

Tennessee secured a dramatic victory over Alabama on Saturday after a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer from Jahmai Mashack.

With just 3.8 seconds left on the clock, Tennessee forced a five-second inbounds violation under Alabama’s basket. Mashack raced up the court to take advantage of the opportunity, sinking a shot from downtown as time expired.

Strong performances from Chaz Lanier and Jordan Gainey propelled them with 18 points each, while Zakai Zeigler added 15. Mashack finished with 11 points, which included the game-winning shot.

Mark Sears had an impressive performance for Alabama, leading all scorers in the game with 24 points. Labaron Philon put up 13 points, and Aden Holloway added 11.

Leading 42-38, Alabama took a first-half lead into the break as Sears scored 12 of his 24 points in the opening period. Alabama was dominant on the boards in the second half as it out-rebounded Tennessee 24-14, including a 13-7 advantage on the offensive glass.

