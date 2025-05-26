“Coming for the natty once again”: UConn fans excited as Kayleigh Heckel officially signs for Geno Auriemma’s team

College hoop fans were excited as former USC women's basketball guard Kayleigh Heckel joined Geno Auriemma's UConn. Heckel joined the Huskies after one season with the Trojans.

Ad

On Monday, UConn announced the freshman guard's inclusion on the roster for the 2025 season through an Instagram post.

"Officially a Husky 💙. Welcome to the Basketball Capital of the World, Kayleigh Heckel!" The program wrote.

Ad

Trending

Fans stormed the comment section to welcome the Port Chester, N.Y. native into the Huskies team.

"Big East will be put on notice!!! The K9 effect coming to a Storrs near you," a fan wrote.

"Uconn comin for the natty once again," another fan wrote.

"Prepare to be Heckel’d," a fan commented.

"Lil stockton ... time to get ya shine on .." Another fan commented.

Ad

UConn fans react to Kayleigh Heckel joining the team ahead of next season on Instagram. (Credits: IG/ @uconnwbb)

Here are more comments from UConn fans welcoming Heckel into the Huskies team.

Ad

"Great fit ❤️👏👏👏👏👏, K9 onboard UCONN WBB HUSKIES 🏀🏀🏀," a fan wrote.

"Let’s go Kayleigh!!! 💙🤍💙🤍," another fan wrote.

"Welcome!! We love you already," a fan commented.

"YESSSSS," another fan commented.

UConn fans react to Kayleigh Heckel joining the team ahead of next season on Instagram. (Credits: IG/ @uconnwbb)

Geno Auriemma welcomes Kayleigh Heckel to UConn

UConn women's basketball star joined fans and experts of the program to welcome USC transfer guard Kayleigh Heckel to the team. Heckel will be part of the Huskies roster for the 2025-26 season.

Ad

"Kayleigh has a passion for the game," Auriemma, who announced the signing of the freshman guard, said. "She plays at a quick pace and can impact both ends of the court. She's a great teammate and someone who wants to grow on and off the court. We're excited to have her at Connecticut."

Ranked 13th recruit in the 2024 signing class and a 2024 McDonald's and Jordan Brand All-American, Heckel appeared in 34 games with seven starts for USC during the 2024-25 season. She averaged 6.1 points and 1.9 assists per game. Heckel was also the third in the USC team with 45 steals, helping the Trojans to the 2024-25 Big Ten regular season championship, the Big Ten Championship game and NCAA Tournament Elite Eight.

With three years of eligibility remaining, Heckel joins other transfers, including Serah Williams and freshmen Kelis Fisher, Gandy Malou-Mamel and Blanca Quiñonez. She will also play alongside 10 returning players from the national championship title team, including standout freshman Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nonyelum Ossai Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field. Nonyelum is the founder of and principal writer for LitAfrik, was a content marketing specialist at FrujuSports and a senior content writer for Blackdot Media.



Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here