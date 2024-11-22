“Completely understand the frustration”: College hoops fans relate to Ace Bailey’s struggles after move to Rutgers

Ace Bailey has made a solid impression on the court in his freshman season at Rutgers. Although he missed the opening two games of the 2024-25 season because of a moderate injury suffered during a practice session, Bailey dazzled the Rutgers crowd in the last two games, leading them to victories with his immense talent.

Despite his impressive displays on the court, Bailey has struggled with the move to New Jersey. The 6'8" small forward, who hails from Georgia, has had difficulties in adjusting to his new environment, which was evident in a clip that has done the rounds on X following Rutgers' game against the Merrimack Warriors.

When asked about moving to New Jersey from Georgia, Bailey expressed how much he missed Waffle House.

Bailey said, "I be looking for Waffle House. We be getting hungry late nights after the gym. Y'all ain't got no Waffle House!"

Trending

Expand Tweet

College basketball fans took to social media to express their opinions, with some sympathizing with his struggles to adjust to his new surroundings.

"I completely understand the frustration lol. Waffle House is it," said renowned Sports Illustrated journalist D'Courtland Christian.

"He ain’t lying," said another fan.

Another fan added, "Come on back home! Athens has Waffle House."

Other fans were keen to talk about New Jersey's famous diners, believing he would feel at home if he explored them during his time at Rutgers.

"One of the worst parts of Jersey is no waffle house but we got really good local diners. Sad that some are beginning to close but plenty of very good ones," said one fan.

"So many good diners in Jersey. Get him hip," said another.

Another fan added, "Nj is the best place for diners we have so many of them why does he want Waffle House."

Ace Bailey shines in his first two games at Rutgers

Ace Bailey impressed on his debut for Rutgers, finishing with 17 points and six rebounds in the Scarlet Knights' 98-81 victory over the Monmouth Hawks on November 15.

The No. 2 recruit in the Class of 2024 took it up a notch in yesterday's game against the Merrimack Warriors, finishing with a double-double of 23 points and 10 rebounds.

Ace Bailey impressed for Rutgers in his first two games of college basketball.

The Scarlet Knights' top recruit will be keen to continue his momentum in their next game, which will be the first on the road. Ace Bailey will return to Georgia, as the Scarlet Knights will face the Kennesaw State Owls in their next game on November 24.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here