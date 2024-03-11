Conference championship week college basketball 2024: Schedules, bracket, how to watch and more

The 2023-24 men's college basketball regular season has concluded as conference championship week is set to get underway for all 32 conferences. While nearly half of those conference tournaments have already gotten underway, only four teams have locked up their postseason bid.
Take a look at what you need to know and how to watch going into the week below.
American Athletic Tournament
Start date: March 13
Location: Fort Worth, Texas
Top seed: South Florida Bulls
The American Athletic Tournament will kick off on Wednedsay and advancing teams will play everyday. The conference championship game will be played next Sunday at 3:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Atlantic 10 Tournament
Start date: March 12
Location: Brooklyn, New York
Top seed: Richmond Spiders
The Atlantic 10 Tournament will kick off on Tuesday and advancing teams will play everyday, except for a scheduled off day on Friday ahead of the semifinals. The conference championship game will be played next Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS.
ACC Tournament
Start date: March 12
Location: Washington D.C.
Top seed: North Carolina Tar Heels
The ACC Tournament will kick off on Tuesday and advancing teams will play everyday. The conference championship game will be played next Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Big 12 Tournament
Start date: March 12
Location: Kansas City, Missouri
Top seed: Houston Cougars
The Big 12 Tournament will kick off on Tuesday and advancing teams will play everyday. The conference championship game will be played next Saturday at 6:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Big East Tournament
Start date: March 13
Location: New York, New York
Top seed: UConn Huskies
The Big East Tournament will kick off on Wednesday and advancing teams will play everyday. The conference championship game will be played next Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.
Big Ten Tournament
Start date: March 13
Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Top seed: Purdue Boilermakers
The Big Ten Tournament will kick off on Wednesday and advancing teams will play everyday. The conference championship game will be played next Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.
Mountain West Tournament
Start date: March 13
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Top seed: Utah State Aggies
The Mountain West Tournament will kick off on Wednesday and advancing teams will play everyday. The conference championship game will be played next Saturday at 6:00 p.m. ET on CBS.
Pac-12 Tournament
Start date: March 13
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Top seed: Arizona Wildcats
The Pac-12 Tournament will kick off on Wednesday and advancing teams will play everyday. The conference championship game will be played next Saturday at 9:00 p.m. ET on FOX.
SEC Tournament
Start date: March 13
Location: Nashville, Tennessee
Top seed: Tennessee Volunteers
The SEC Tournament will kick off on Wednesday and advancing teams will play everyday. The conference championship game will be played next Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.
West Coast Tournament
Start date: March 7
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Top seed: Saint Mary's Gaels
The West Coast Tournament kicked off on Thursday and advancing teams had played everyday until Sunday, which marked a break ahead of the semifinals. The conference championship game will be played on Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.