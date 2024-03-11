Conference championship week college basketball 2024: Schedules, bracket, how to watch and more

The 2023-24 men's college basketball regular season has concluded as conference championship week is set to get underway for all 32 conferences. While nearly half of those conference tournaments have already gotten underway, only four teams have locked up their postseason bid.

Take a look at what you need to know and how to watch going into the week below.

American Athletic Tournament

Start date: March 13

Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Top seed: South Florida Bulls

The American Athletic Tournament will kick off on Wednedsay and advancing teams will play everyday. The conference championship game will be played next Sunday at 3:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Atlantic 10 Tournament

Start date: March 12

Location: Brooklyn, New York

Top seed: Richmond Spiders

The Atlantic 10 Tournament will kick off on Tuesday and advancing teams will play everyday, except for a scheduled off day on Friday ahead of the semifinals. The conference championship game will be played next Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS.

ACC Tournament

Start date: March 12

Location: Washington D.C.

Top seed: North Carolina Tar Heels

The ACC Tournament will kick off on Tuesday and advancing teams will play everyday. The conference championship game will be played next Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Big 12 Tournament

Start date: March 12

Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Top seed: Houston Cougars

The Big 12 Tournament will kick off on Tuesday and advancing teams will play everyday. The conference championship game will be played next Saturday at 6:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Big East Tournament

Start date: March 13

Location: New York, New York

Top seed: UConn Huskies

The Big East Tournament will kick off on Wednesday and advancing teams will play everyday. The conference championship game will be played next Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

Big Ten Tournament

Start date: March 13

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Top seed: Purdue Boilermakers

The Big Ten Tournament will kick off on Wednesday and advancing teams will play everyday. The conference championship game will be played next Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Mountain West Tournament

Start date: March 13

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Top seed: Utah State Aggies

The Mountain West Tournament will kick off on Wednesday and advancing teams will play everyday. The conference championship game will be played next Saturday at 6:00 p.m. ET on CBS.

Pac-12 Tournament

Start date: March 13

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Top seed: Arizona Wildcats

The Pac-12 Tournament will kick off on Wednesday and advancing teams will play everyday. The conference championship game will be played next Saturday at 9:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

SEC Tournament

Start date: March 13

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Top seed: Tennessee Volunteers

The SEC Tournament will kick off on Wednesday and advancing teams will play everyday. The conference championship game will be played next Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

West Coast Tournament

Start date: March 7

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Top seed: Saint Mary's Gaels

The West Coast Tournament kicked off on Thursday and advancing teams had played everyday until Sunday, which marked a break ahead of the semifinals. The conference championship game will be played on Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.