"Confronted a lot of adversity on my life's journey": Dan Hurley pens down heartfelt note ahead of major new venture

While UConn's journey toward a third straight NCAA Tournament title seems likely to fail, Huskies coach Dan Hurley can improve one item on his personal scoreboard. Hurley took to social media for a quick statement ahead of a milestone mark. Dan Hurley has written his first book, as he shared on X:

"I’ve confronted a lot of adversity on my life’s journey and I’m proud to share those stories–along with my leadership philosophies in building championship teams at UConn–in my book 'Never Stop.' I’m writing this to help people overcome & succeed."

Obviously, the back-to-back NCAA title-winning head coach has some accumulated insights and wisdom that readers should appreciate. Hurley joins a long list of basketball coaches who have penned books. Here's a little background on the coach and what topics to expect in his book, as well as some info on other coaches who have taken up the pen.

Topics to expect in Dan Hurley's book “Never Stop”

Family background

It is likely that "Never Stop" will include some information on Dan Hurley's background, especially as he grew up under the tutelage of his father, Bob Hurley Sr. His father was a legendary high school basketball coach at St. Anthony's High in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Looking at other family members, Dan's older brother Bobby was a star point guard at Duke, where he won a pair of NCAA titles with Christian Laettner and Mike Krzyzewski.

College career

Dan Hurley played his college basketball at Seton Hall. Unlike Bobby, who was an NBA Draft lottery pick and played in the pros for several seasons, Dan was only a solid college player. Starting for two and a half years, he totaled 1,070 career points at Seton Hall (8.8 points per game).

Coaching career

Dan began coaching, spending a season assisting his father before moving to Rutgers as an assistant coach. Hurley then became a high school head coach, building up a successful program at St. Benedict's Prep in New Jersey.

Hurley returned to the college game at Wagner for two seasons and then at Rhode Island. He reached the NCAA Tournament at both schools and was assisted by brother Bobby at each spot. In March 2018, Hurley became the head coach at UConn.

UConn improved from a 16-17 mark in his first season to reach the NCAA Tournament in his third season, 2020-21. After a pair of first-round NCAA losses, Hurley and the Huskies broke through in 2023, winning the NCAA Tournament. Through that run and the repeat victory in 2024, Hurley and UConn were rarely challenged in the Tournament, steamrolling to victories.

This season's UConn team is struggling at the moment, sitting on an 18-8 mark and likely to reach the NCAA Tournament again, if unlikely to win it.

Basketball Coaches and Books

College basketball coaches working in literary circles is hardly a new idea. Legendary UCLA coach John Wooden appended his name to books from 1966 to 2010, the year of his death at the age of 99. Wooden authored or co-authored a total of 13 books, ranging from motivational creeds to technical basketball manuals.

Duke's Coach K is credited for five books, running a similar gamut. Current coaches like Rick Pitino (seven books) and John Calipari (six books) have similarly dabbled in writing. Even Bob Knight picked up the pen after he put down the coaching whistle.

Dan Hurley's first literary voyage is frankly unlikely to be his last.

What do you think about Hurley's big announcement? Share your take on the Shakespeares of the hardwood below in our comments section!

