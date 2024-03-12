Kylie Feuerbach's boyfriend, John Poulakidas, had a short but sweet message for the Iowa star after the Hawkeyes clinched the Big Ten championship over Nebraska in overtime on Sunday.

Feuerbach took to Instagram to post several pictures of the celebrations with her Iowa teammates.

"Congrats champ," Paulakidas wrote.

Image via Kylie Feuerbach on Instagram

Feuerbach didn't score any points in the conference finale against Nebraska. The junior was on the court for 19 minutes, going 0-1 in field goals and 3-points. However, she did manage one assist while also recording one steal.

Caitlin Clark scored most of the Hawkeyes' points in the championship game. The NCAA scoring leader finished with 34 points (game high), 12 assists and seven rebounds, while Hannah Stuelke added 25 points and nine rebounds to lead Iowa to a win over the Cornhuskers.

This was the third time in a row that Iowa won the Big Ten title. The Hawkeyes will now aim for further glory, with March Madness just around the corner.

All we know about Kylie Feuerbach’s boyfriend, John Paulakidas

John Poulakidas (R) and Kylie Feuerbach

Kylie Feuerbach and John Paulakidas have been reportedly in a relationship for over two years. While she plays on the Hawkeyes' basketball team, he plays for the Yale Bulldogs.

The college basketball power couple often posts pictures of themselves together on Instagram, either on outings or while celebrating festivals.

Poulakidas is in his junior year at Yale. He has made 29 appearances for the Bulldogs this season and is averaging 13.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

Poulakidas' strong outings have helped the Bulldogs to third in the Ivy League standings. Yale has a 20-9 overall record (11-3 in conference) this season.

Poulakidas is having his best scoring season with the Bulldogs. He will want to carry forward the momentum when Yale takes on Cornell in the Ivy League Tournament semifinal on Saturday, March 16.