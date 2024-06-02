"Congrats Kamilla Cardoso on your first of many WNBA wins": Dawn Staley has special shoutout for South Carolina alum despite Chicago's loss

Dawn Staley continued extending her support for her former student, Kamilla Carodoso as she made her official WNBA debut on Saturday against the Indiana Fever. But this time, it looks like Coach Staley made a small error.

After the game, Dawn Staley tweeted:

"Congrats @Kamillascsilva on your first of many @WNBA wins….a productive one at that. The “Sky” is your ceiling!!! 🥰🥰🥰"

However, Kamilla Cardoso and the Chicago Sky lost 71-70 to Indiana. Cardoso finished with 11 points and six rebounds.

Fans in the comments pointed out the mistake as one wrote:

"Dawn they lost 😭😭😭😭"

"SOMEBODY COMMUNITY NOTE THIS," another fan wrote.

BAHAHAHAHAAAH. DID YOU WACTH THE GAME??? LMAOOOOO, a fan asked.

"there’s still time to delete this… 😂," another pointed out

Dawn Staley speaks of Kamilla Cardoso's sacrifices for herself and her family.

Kamilla Cardoso came to the United States when she was 14 to first play at the Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Chattanooga, Tennessee. She detailed her journey in the "Full Court Press" docu-series.

"I had two dreams: to make it in basketball to a very high level and to get a better education to give my family a better life," Cardoso said.

"My mom was a little nervous at the time because I was like 14 at the time and I didn't speak no English, I was coming from a different country, I didn't know nothing about the culture."

Cardoso persevered and eventually went on to play for the Syracuse Orange for her freshman season. She then transferred to South Carolina in 2021, where she went on to win two NCAA titles in 2022 and 2024.

Coach Dawn Staley explained Cardoso's importance to the Gamecock team in the docu-series.

“If we're gonna win the championship, she is the key," Staley said. "It's a heavy load. When you decide to pick up and leave your family, it’s a huge sacrifice and I know she doesn’t want to let her family down.”

Before Kamilla Cardoso's official debut, coach Staley tweeted:

"I’m crying real tears watching @Kamillascsilva. I know her mom and sister are super proud!"

As Cardoso takes on the WNBA, Dawn Staley is preparing for another shot at the NCAA title. South Carolina will enter the upcoming season as the top favorite to take home the championship once again.

What do you think of Dawn Staley and her support for Kamilla Cardoso? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

