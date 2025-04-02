Connor McCaffery drops 3-word reaction to Butler’s new player

Butler Bulldogs assistant coach Connor McCaffery welcomed the program's newest transfer, Jalen Jackson, on Tuesday. The former Purdue Fort Wayne guard will play his final season with the Bulldogs.

Jackson shared the news on Instagram, sharing a photo of him in a Butler jersey.

"If God with me, who can be against me🙏🐶? #committed," he wrote in the caption.

Connor McCaffery, who joined the Bulldogs in September 2024 after one season with the Indiana Pacers, shared a welcome note in the comments section.

"Let's get it," he wrote.

Connor's reaction (Via Instagram/@jalencarmelojackson)

Jalen Jackson enjoyed his best season as a junior, averaging 19.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He was named to the All-Horizon League First Team and won the Sportsmanship Award.

Jackson spent his freshman season with the UIC Flames before moving to Purdue Fort Wayne. His breakout performance as a junior was against Penn State in November, but the Mastodons lost 102-89. The 6-foot-2 guard's highest scoring game was 38 points in the 91-80 win over IU Indianapolis in January.

Connor McCaffery's bother set to join the Butler Bulldogs

For the 2024-25 season, Connor McCaffery's brother Patrick played for the Bulldogs. Having exhausted his college eligibility, his younger brother, Jack, is set to follow in his footsteps.

"They offered me a little over a year ago and stayed consistent recruiting me this summer," Jack McCaffery said (via 247Sports).

"They had a coach at every single one of my games this summer, and I felt like they really wanted me. My brother goes there, too, and he likes it a lot so it helped my decision."

Connor McCaffery spent six seasons, while Patrick played five with the Iowa Hawkeyes under their father, Fran McCaffery. Being the coach's sons meant that the McCaffery brothers were often in the line of fire from fans, and Jack seems to have learned his lesson.

“It was really hard for my brothers, and it was really hard for my mom (Margaret),” Jack said (via The Gazette). “The fans, they were especially tough on Connor, because a lot of people don’t understand how he affects a basketball game.

"So, that was part of it. He’s a coach on the floor, the all-time wins leader. I saw that, and I didn’t like that. I just wanted to try something different.”

After leading the Bulldogs to a 15-19 overall record with Patrick, Connor McCaffery will hope to lead Butler to a better season next year when Jack joins him.

