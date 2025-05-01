Patrick McCaffery could not hide his excitement after Caitlin Clark said that her mission for the upcoming WNBA season is to win a championship with Indiana.

Ad

ESPNW posted a clip of Clark's interview on Instagram on Thursday, where she was asked what success looks like for the Fever in 2025.

“Championship,” Clark said.

Ad

Trending

Clark’s bold statement had McCaffery fired up, posting a reaction on his Instagram story.

“Man, what y’all know about that fevvvvv showwwwww!!!.” McCaffrey wrote.

Connor McCaffery’s brother Patrick hypes up Caitlin Clark as Fever star sets eyes on WNBA championship. Credit: IG/@patrickmccaffery22

Patrick is not just a fan of Clark’s game, as he also shares a personal connection with the WNBA star. He is the brother of Clark’s longtime boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, and has often spoken highly of her, both as a player and as part of the family.

Ad

Clark and Connor first met during their time with the Iowa Hawkeyes. While Clark joined the program three seasons after Connor, they were able to build a relationship that has grown stronger over the years.

Although Connor no longer plays, as he is now into coaching, the couple remains strong despite Clark going pro. They have been spotted together at events on several occasions, and often make sweet posts celebrating their love on social media.

Ad

Clark was drafted as the No. 1 pick by the Fever in 2024, and while they did not go past the first round of the playoffs, the point guard had an excellent individual year, making the All-Star team, All-WNBA first team and WNBA All-Rookie Team. She also won the WNBA Rookie of the Year award and was the league's assists leader.

Syndication: Patrick McCaffery and Connor McCaffery - Source: Imagn

Patrick followed the same path as his brother and Clark, playing at Iowa for five years, but he transferred to Butler for his final year of eligibility, linking up with Connor, who is an assistant coach there.

Ad

Patrick McCaffery’s time at Portsmouth Invitational cut short due to injury setback

Patrick McCaffrey's opportunity to impress at the Portsmouth Invitational on April 16 came to an early end after he was forced to cut his participation short. The Butler forward, who hoped to boost his professional stock at the pre-draft showcase, reportedly suffered a concussion that sidelined him before the tournament ended.

The Portsmouth Invitational is a key event for seniors aiming to catch the attention of NBA and overseas scouts, and McCaffery’s early exit could mean a detour on his path to the pros.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Babatunde Kolawole Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.



Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.



As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.



Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here