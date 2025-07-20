Connor McCaffery shares sweet snap with GF Caitlin Clark from the WNBA All-Star game

Former Iowa guard Connor McCaffery showed off an adorable snap with his superstar girlfriend, Caitlin Clark, on social media. He attended the WNBA All-Star game in Indianapolis on Saturday to support Team Clark.Following the game, the Butler assistant coach posted a photo with Clark on his Instagram story.Connor McCaffery shares a snap with GF Caitlin Clark at the WNBA All-star game on Ig story. Image via @connor_m30Clark was named the captain, and chose her teammates ahead of the anticipated matchup against Napheesa Collier's Team Collier. However, the former Iowa star did not play due to a groin injury she suffered on Tuesday.Team Collier won 151-131, with the Lynx forward dropping a record 36 points and was named the game's MVP. She made 13 of 16 shots and grabbed nine rebounds. Collier also earned $5,000 for winning the MVP award.Meanwhile, celebrities turned up to the game, including South Carolina coach Dawn Staley and WNBA legend Lisa Leslie. Other celebrities included Robin Roberts, Common, Jennifer Hudson, Pau Gasol, Bam Adebayo and Tyrese Haliburton, among others.Caitlin Clark wishes BF Connor McCaffery a happy birthday days before avoiding his kiss at WNBA All-Star gameIndiana Fever star Caitlin Clark did not feature in the WNBA All-Star game despite being the captain of her team, but still attracted attention on Saturday. Clark, who was sidelined due to an injury, attended the event with her boyfriend, Butler assistant coach Connor McCaffery.However, a video of the couple sparked concern among fans on social media. The clip showed Clark walking up to her boyfriend, seemingly avoiding a kiss and walked past him. Days before the incident, Clark posted a sweet Instagram post to wish McCaffery a happy birthday.&quot;Happy happy happy birthday con🥳 you make everyday better and I couldn’t be more grateful. May this be the best year yet , i love you 🖤🖤,&quot; Clark wrote on Monday. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostClark and McCaffery began dating while they were student-athletes at Iowa. Clark, who broke several Hawkeyes and women's basketball records, was the No. 1 pick in 2024. She went on the win the Rookie of the Year award and led the Fever to the playoffs.