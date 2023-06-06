Connor Vanover transfers to Missouri: How ex-Arkansas Center could be impact player for HC Dennis Gates and Tigers

Connor Vanover recently announced that he will join the Missouri Tigers via the transfer portal. The former Oral Roberts Golden Eagles center had entered the 2023 NBA Draft but withdrew his name on Wednesday before committing to Missouri on Sunday.

Joe Tipton of On3 Sports took to Twitter to announce Vanover's commitment to his fourth collegiate program:

"NEWS: Connor Vanover, a 7-foot-3 transfer from Oral Roberts, has committed to Missouri, he tells @On3sports. Averaged 12.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.2 blocks per game this past season. Began his career at Cal and spent two years at Arkansas."

Vanover confirmed the news by responding:

"For The Kids"

Check out Joe Tipton's announcement and Connor Vanover's response below:

How has Connor Vanover performed in his college career?

Connor Vanover joined the California Golden Bears as a three-star prospect in the 2018 recruiting class. He averaged 7.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 0.2 assists, 0.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game in limited playing time before joining the Arkansas Razorbacks via the transfer portal.

After redshirting the 2019-2020 season due to transfer rules at the time, Vanover averaged 6.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game in a limited role. His role decreased further the following season, as he averaged just 3.9 points, 2.1 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.

Vanover joined the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles following the 2021-22 season. He started every game and took advantage of the increased role by having his best season to date. Vanover averaged 12.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game.

He was named to the first-team All-Summit League, the Summit League All-Defensive Team and Summit League All-Newcomer Team. Vanover was also named the Summit League Defensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year.

He has shot 48.4% from the field, 32.1% from the 3-point range and 81.1% from the free-throw line in his four years of college basketball.

What impact will Connor Vanover have on Missouri Tigers?

Connor Vanover will need to prove he can contribute in the SEC after failing to make an impact with the Arkansas Razorbacks.

If his level of performance does not dip, he could have a big impact on the Missouri Tigers. While Missouri's offense ranked 26th out of 363 teams in scoring, they were just 302nd in scoring defense.

Vanover's 7' 3" frame gives him elite shot blocking ability. He averaged 3.2 blocks per game last season, while the Tigers averaged 2.7 blocks per game as a team. Furthermore, he will provide coach Dennis Gates with size.

Despite finishing the Final AP poll ranked 23rd, Missouri did not have a rotation regular taller than 6' 7", which led to them finishing 357th in rebounds per game. Vanover should have an immediate impact on the Tigers defense and rebounding.

