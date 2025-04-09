“Continued disrespect to UConn”: Fans slam way-too-early top 25 rankings feat. UCLA, South Carolina and more

UConn found its place in ESPN's Way-Too-Early Top 25 poll for the 2025-26 season, but fans weren't happy with the list.

ESPN revealed their rankings on Tuesday, showing the 25 teams they believe would be the best women's squads in the country. That comes after the Huskies blew out the South Carolina Gamecocks 82-59 in the 2025 national championship game to claim their 12th title.

However, they are not first on the list. The UCLA Bruins command that spot instead, while the Gamecocks take second. At third place lies the Huskies.

Fans didn't take long to react to the list, criticizing it for not giving proper respect to the Huskies. Here are some reactions.

"The continued disrespect to UConn lol," one said.

Fan reacts to social media post involving the Huskies. (Instagram)

"Doubted uconn this year, doubting them next year. Watch what happens," another remarked.

Fan reacts to social media post involving the Huskies. (Instagram)

"UConn won last year with Strong as a FRESHMAN. The disrespect. Year 2 Strong loading," a fan commented.

Fan reacts to social media post involving the Huskies. (Instagram)

Others believe that South Carolina, UCLA and USC deserve more recognition when it comes to their rankings on the top 25 list.

"SC landing the D1 leading scorer should automatically put them at 1 and they bringing in 2 top 10 players in they class and they will have Watkins back best defensive player on the team and they will be bringing in more players from the transfer they'll have 12 so they can bring in 3 more if they want and add all that with what they already have," one fan said.

Fan reacts to social media post involving South Carolina. (Instagram)

"The UConn fans are rightfully upset but USC at 12 should have everyone upset lol," a fan said.

Fan reacts to social media post involving USC. (Instagram)

"UConn still has everyone coming back except Paige and they #3 big mistake they should be over UCLA," a fan wrote.

Fan reacts to social media post involving UCLA. (Instagram)

What's next for UConn after title win?

Looks like the Huskies still have some doubters to prove wrong, with ESPN's early top 25 for the 2025-26 season. Even as national champions, they still have work to do.

They sustain a key departure in Paige Bueckers, who used up her eligibility and will take her talents to the 2025 WNBA Draft. However, she has a successor in Sarah Strong, who impressed during her freshman season, especially in the championship game against South Carolina.

If there's anything women's basketball fans know, it's that the Huskies aren't going anywhere. As long as Geno Auriemma is leading the way, their ceiling will always boast competing for national championships.

About the author Richard Pereira Richard Pereira joined Sportskeeda in October 2024 as a College Basketball Writer. He earned his degree from Florida Atlantic University in 2023 and has been covering the school's athletic programs since 2020, serving as a Sports Editor at the FAU University Press.



He was granted the unique opportunity to report on the men's basketball team's journey to the Final Four in Houston for FAU Owls Nest during March Madness. His writing experience expanded with prior roles at GIVEMESPORT and Athlon Sports, consistently striving to improve as a sports journalist. Know More

