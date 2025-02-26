Cooper Flagg has 2-word reaction to Tyrese Proctor's major Duke achievement

Tyrese Proctor achieved a milestone against Miami when he crossed 1,000 carer points in No. 2 Duke's 90-67 win over the Hurricanes at BankUnited Center on Tuesday. After Proctor's achievement, his Blue Devils teammate Cooper Flagg congratulated him on Instagram.

After the win over Miami, Flagg shared Duke's post celebrating Proctor's milestone on his Instagram story as Proctor became the 70th player in Blue Devils history to reach 1,000 career points.

"Yeahhhh P," Flagg wrote while also tagging Proctor in his post.

Cooper Flagg IG story (Image via Cooper Flagg Instagram)

Unfortunately for Proctor, he exited in the first half against Miami due to an injury to his left knee. He did, however, score seven points, two rebounds and two assists before heading down the tunnel. The Duke guard didn't return for the remainder of the game, though.

Duke's Kon Knueppel scored a game-high 20 points, with five rebounds and two assists against Miami. Flagg played a supporting role with 16 points, five rebounds and six assists.

Meanwhile, Lynn Kidd led the scoring for the Hurricanes with 17 points and three rebounds, while Jalil Bethea contributed 13 points, two assists and a rebound. While Duke earned a convincing win over Miami, there were concerns around Proctor's injury.

Tyrese Proctor injury update after Duke vs. Miami game

Duke Blue Devils star Tyrese Proctor - Source: Getty

Duke coach Jon Scheyer provided an update on Tyrese Proctor's knee injury in his post-game press conference.

"We have to get him back, get X rays, MRI. He got hit in the leg; that's the extent of what I know," Scheyer said.

Proctor has been integral to Duke's offensive brilliance this season. Before entering the matchup against Miami, he was averaging 12.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

Duke has three more regular-season games remaining this season before it turns its attention toward the NCAA Tournament. The Blue Devils will hope that Proctor returns for their postseason run, which will be challenging if they want to win the national title.

