Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey, VJ Edgecombe and NBA draft prospects pick underrated NBA players ft. Tyrese Haliburton, Cade Cunningham and more

By Arnold
Modified May 13, 2025 20:48 GMT
Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey, VJ Edegcombe and NBA draft prospects pick underrated NBA players feat. Tyrese Haliburton, Cade Cunningham and more (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)
Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey, VJ Edegcombe and NBA draft prospects pick underrated NBA players feat. Tyrese Haliburton, Cade Cunningham and more (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)

Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey, VJ Edgecombe and other NBA draft prospects discussed some of the league's underrated players. In a video released by House of Highlights on Tuesday, some shared common names, while others came up with interesting mentions.

Duke star Flagg and Florida's Walter Clayton Jr. named Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton, countering those who label the player overrated. Meanwhile, Maryland's Derik Queen called Detroit Pistons' Dennis Schroder the most underrated player.

Texas star Tre Johnson named the Houston Rockets twins, Ausar and Amen Thompson. Kasparas Jakučionis mentioned Golden State Warriors' four-time NBA champion Draymond Green.

Georgia's Asa Newell deemed Minnesota Timberwolves star Jaden McDaniels the most underrated player, while UConn's Liam McNeeley had a shoutout for Aaron Gordon.

Duke's Kon Knueppel named Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo, while Rutgers' Bailey mentioned Pistons' Cade Cunningham. Baylor's Edgecombe felt that either of the Celtics' duo, Derrick White or Jrue Holiday, was among the most underrated players in the pro league.

BYU's Egor Demin was the final player to voice his opinion in the video and he picked Cunningham.

When is the 2025 NBA draft?

Duke Blue Devils star Cooper Flagg - Source: Imagn
Duke Blue Devils star Cooper Flagg - Source: Imagn

The 2025 NBA draft's first round will take place on June 25. The second round will take place the following day, on June 26.

The draft will be held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. A total of 59 players will be drafted this year. The New York Knicks will not have the opportunity to draft a player in the second round due to a free agency violation in 2022.

Here's the full list of the draft lottery results and draft order:

  1. Dallas Mavericks
  2. San Antonio Spurs
  3. Philadelphia 76ers
  4. Charlotte Hornets
  5. Utah Jazz
  6. Washington Wizards
  7. New Orleans Pelicans
  8. Brooklyn Nets
  9. Toronto Raptors
  10. Houston Rockets
  11. Portland Trail Blazers
  12. Chicago Bulls
  13. Atlanta Hawks
  14. San Antonio Spurs

Many believe that the Dallas Mavericks will take Duke star Cooper Flagg with the top pick in this year's draft.

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

