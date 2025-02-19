Cooper Flagg drops 2-word reaction to brother Ace Flagg facing UNC-commit Isaiah Denis in high school

Duke Blue Devils star Cooper Flagg isn’t just focused on his own career — he’s also keeping a close eye on his brother Ace Flagg, who plays for Greensboro Day School in high school.

Ad

On Tuesday, Ace’s team eliminated Davidson Day from the NC private school semifinals, dashing their hopes of reaching the championship. UNC commit Isaiah Davis led Davidson Day, but Greensboro Day prevailed 45-39.

Basketball media outlet Slam_HS shared highlights from the game, showcasing both Ace Flagg and Davis in action.

"This HS playoff game was 🔥🔥🔥 Ace Flagg & Greensboro Day just beat Davidson Day & UNC commit Isaiah Denis in the NC private school semifinals 🚨" the caption read.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Cooper Flagg took note of the game, hyping his brother with a simple two-word reaction on his Instagram Stories:

"A booogie."

Cooper Flagg's Instagram story

Cooper Flagg's twin brother Ace Flagg commits to Maine

Both Cooper Flagg and Ace Flagg developed their basketball skills at Nokomis Regional High School in Newport, Maine. Alongside their older brother Hunter, they helped the school win the Maine Class B state championship at Cross Insurance Arena.

Ad

After their title-winning season, the Flagg family moved to Florida, where Cooper and Ace enrolled at Montverde Academy to continue their high school basketball careers.

Initially, both brothers were part of the 2025 college recruiting class, but Cooper reclassified to 2024 last year, becoming the projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft before committing to Duke. Meanwhile, Ace transferred to Greensboro Day School in North Carolina for his senior year.

A three-star prospect, Ace announced his verbal commitment to play for Maine beginning in the 2025-26 season. ESPN first reported the news in October.

If things go well in college, both Cooper and Ace could one day find themselves part of NBA rosters. For now, the brothers remain focused on making the most of their amateur basketball journeys.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here