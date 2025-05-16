Cooper Flagg drops 2-word reaction to championship snap with Khaman Maluach as Duke revisits 2024-25 season

Duke Blue Devils star Cooper Flagg is widely expected to be the first pick in the upcoming NBA draft. The forward showed some love to his former teammate, and also a part of the 2025 draft, Khaman Maluach.

Ad

On Thursday, Flagg posted an Instagram story with a short message to his frontcourt mate at Duke.

Flagg shared a story with a message for Khaman Maluach. Source: Instagram/@cooper_flagg

In the picture, Flagg is carrying the ACC championship trophy, while Maluach is standing next to the Naismith National Player of the Year.

Ad

Trending

Cooper Flagg and the Blue Devils captured the ACC regular season and conference tournament titles. They also made a run to the Final Four in the NCAA Tournament before falling to the Houston Cougars in the semifinal.

It was Flagg's and Maluach's only season at Durham, as both players entered the NBA draft this year. They will be joined by another Duke freshman, Kon Knueppel, in the draft. All three Blue Devils are expected to go in the first round.

Ad

After Monday's NBA draft lottery, Cooper Flagg is expected to go to the Dallas Mavericks, who got the first pick despite having a 1.8% chance to land the top selection.

Could Cooper Flagg and Khaman Maluach team up in the NBA?

Unless an unlikely trade happens, Cooper Flagg and Khaman Maluach will be heading to different destinations in the 2025 NBA draft. Flagg is considered the top draft prospect by far and a generational talent, so he's expected to be drafted first overall by the Mavericks.

Ad

While there are rumors of a potential trade, the Mavs front office has insisted they will stay at No. 1 and take the Duke forward.

As for Maluach, he is also considered a top 10 pick by most draft experts. The South Sudan native is considered the top center available in the NBA draft, making it extremely unlikely for any team to end up with both players.

The event will take place on Jun. 25 and 26 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Allan Wolburg Robles Allan Wolburg Robles is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over 17 years of experience in the field writing for publications including Reforma, Yahoo! OddsShark and Apuesta. Allan studied Communications at Anáhuac University, where he learned what would become the basis of a trade that was already a dream of his before starting college.



His favorite team is Army West Point as when he was young, Allan lived in West Point for a couple of years, went to pretty much every home game, a couple of Army-Navy games and even got to meet some of the players.



Allan's favorite players of all time include Tommie Frazier, who was unbelievable during the Nebraska dynasty of the early 90's. Tim Tebow was also a favorite, mainly because of his leadership skills, although he was also awesome on the football field. As a fan of defensive football, (or what's left of it), Sean Taylor could take over a game for Miami.



Allan has always considered himself a student of the game more than a fan of it. So the historical part and evolution of the game, as well as the ins and outs of what happens on the field, and being able to put it into words for the audience, are his biggest strengths.



Besides sports, Allan enjoys reading books, watching movies and spending time with his dogs. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here