Cooper Flagg drops 2-word reaction to championship snap with Khaman Maluach as Duke revisits 2024-25 season

Duke Blue Devils star Cooper Flagg is widely expected to be the first pick in the upcoming NBA draft. The forward showed some love to his former teammate, and also a part of the 2025 draft, Khaman Maluach.
On Thursday, Flagg posted an Instagram story with a short message to his frontcourt mate at Duke.
In the picture, Flagg is carrying the ACC championship trophy, while Maluach is standing next to the Naismith National Player of the Year.
Cooper Flagg and the Blue Devils captured the ACC regular season and conference tournament titles. They also made a run to the Final Four in the NCAA Tournament before falling to the Houston Cougars in the semifinal.
It was Flagg's and Maluach's only season at Durham, as both players entered the NBA draft this year. They will be joined by another Duke freshman, Kon Knueppel, in the draft. All three Blue Devils are expected to go in the first round.
After Monday's NBA draft lottery, Cooper Flagg is expected to go to the Dallas Mavericks, who got the first pick despite having a 1.8% chance to land the top selection.
Could Cooper Flagg and Khaman Maluach team up in the NBA?
Unless an unlikely trade happens, Cooper Flagg and Khaman Maluach will be heading to different destinations in the 2025 NBA draft. Flagg is considered the top draft prospect by far and a generational talent, so he's expected to be drafted first overall by the Mavericks.
While there are rumors of a potential trade, the Mavs front office has insisted they will stay at No. 1 and take the Duke forward.
As for Maluach, he is also considered a top 10 pick by most draft experts. The South Sudan native is considered the top center available in the NBA draft, making it extremely unlikely for any team to end up with both players.
The event will take place on Jun. 25 and 26 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
