Cooper Flagg injury update: Duke superstar's mom Kelly offers positive news ahead of March Madness 

Cooper Flagg has been one of the best players in college basketball, and after he was injured during the ACC Tournament, we finally have an injury update on him.

Ad

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE on Tuesday, Cooper Flagg's mother, Kelly Bowman Flagg, discussed how the Duke Blue Devils freshman star is following his ankle injury. Kelly — a former University of Maine basketball player — said her son is "excited to work his way back" to the court and play in the NCAA Tournament.

Kelly Bowman Flagg noted that this was the first time he had suffered an injury that had caused him to miss games.

Ad

Trending

"I know it was really hard for him to feel helpless and not be out there with his team. But I think in the long run, this may end up working out well for our team because the other guys really stepped up and they played great without him and it gave them some confidence." h/t People

Ad

While discussing Cooper Flagg, she does not mention the extent of the injury. However, given the time he has been out and the possibility of returning to the team, it has been speculated that it was just an ankle sprain that forced Flagg to miss the ACC Semifinals and Finals.

Cooper Flagg went down attempting to grab a rebound a few minutes before halftime in the ACC Quarterfinals and would not return to the game. He missed the previous two games due to the injury as well.

Ad

What are the odds for the 2025 March Madness?

The Duke Blue Devils remain favorites to cut down the nets at the end of the NCAA Tournament. However, they are not the outright frontrunners, as few other teams are still in the race to win the national championship.

Below are the 10 best odds to win the national championship this year.

Duke Blue Devils (+320) Florida Gators (+380) Auburn Tigers (+400) Houston Cougars (+600) Alabama Crimson Tide (+2200) Tennessee Volunteers (+2200) Michigan State Spartans (+2500) St. John's Red Storm (+2800) Texas Tech Red Raiders (+3500) Maryland Terrapins (+4500)

The return of Cooper Flagg would undoubtedly give the Duke Blue Devils an additional boost in the odds here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here