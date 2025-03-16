Cooper Flagg injury update: Jon Scheyer addresses Duke star's potential availability for March Madness

Duke star Cooper Flagg suffered an ankle injury against Georgia Tech in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday and exited the game. He subsequently missed the Blue Devils' wins over North Carolina in the semifinals and Louisville in the final.

Ad

While there has been concern around whether Flagg will play in March Madness, NCAA senior vice president of men's basketball Dan Gavitt suggested that the freshman will play in the NCAA Tournament.

Duke coach Jon Scheyer cleared the air on Flagg's status after the Blue Devils won the Big East Tournament. On Saturday night, Scheyer said that Flagg will be in contention to play in March Madness if his recovery goes well. However, it's still touch and go.

Ad

Trending

"Yeah, I don't know who said that," Scheyer said on the previous NCAA update on Flagg. "I did not say that directly, but I can tell you that that's exactly my intention. It's the same thing. I think it's trending in a great way where Cooper will be ready to go right away in the NCAA Tournament."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

While there is still no confirmation on Flagg's status for March Madness, there is a possibility that he might be able to play in the NCAA Tournament.

Duke's Cooper Flagg was named 2025 ACC Player of the Year

NCAA Basketball: Duke star Cooper Flagg - Source: Imagn

Cooper Flagg has been one of the best players on the college circuit this season. He has led the team in average points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks. He was also named the ACC Player of the Year. He is averaging 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.

Ad

The Blue Devils will certainly want Flagg available for the NCAA Tournament, and many believe that he makes them serious contenders for the national championship. However, Duke did well to win the ACC Tournament in Flagg's absence. It showed the team's strength in depth heading into the Big Dance.

It remains to be seen whether Flagg will join Duke, who is tipped to get a No. 1 seed, for its March Madness run.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here