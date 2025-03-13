What happened to Cooper Flagg? Duke star briefly exits Georgia Tech game

By Babatunde Kolawole
Modified Mar 13, 2025 18:27 GMT
NCAA Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament Quarterfinal - Duke vs Georgia Tech - Source: Imagn
What happened to Cooper Flagg? Duke star briefly exits Georgia Tech game

Duke and Cooper Flagg appear to have suffered a major blow during the Blue Devils' ACC Tournament opener against Georgia Tech, as the 18-year-old was pictured on the floor in a heartbreaking sight for the top-ranked team's fans.

Ad

What happened to Cooper Flagg?

With 2:46 remaining in the first half against the Yellow Jackets, Flagg appeared to have injured his left ankle after an awkward landing while gathering a rebound.

The Duke star could not walk off the court on his own and needed help from his teammates to leave the court. In the aftermath of the injury, the guard could not put any weight on his left leg, leaving him visibly frustrated, punching the bench chair and screaming.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Flagg was placed in a wheelchair after leaving the court, with his left shoe removed and was taken to the locker room for further examination.

Flagg was later listed as doubtful to return at half time when the Blue Devils trailed 31-26. However, he made his way to the bench during the second half, even celebrating a dunk at some point, though he had to take a teammate's support to avoid putting any weight on his left ankle.

Ad

Duke's ACC Tournament chances suffer major blow following Flagg’s injury

The Blue Devils were favorites to win the ACC Tournament crown, and rightfully so, as they have the projected No. 1 pick of the 2025 NBA Draft and a strong contender for the men’s player of the year.

In a strong ACC men's tournament bracket that has programs such as Clemson and Louisville, not having a player of Flagg’s caliber could prove fatal to Duke’s postseason hopes. The guard leads the team in points (19.4), rebounds (7.6), assists (4.2), steals (1.5) and blocks (1.3), serving as a major force in their success this season.

Ad

The freshman guard was not the only casualty suffered by the Blue Devils during the clash with Georgia Tech, as junior big man Maliq Brown also exited the game due to a shoulder injury, according to reports.

Brown has been plagued by an injury to his left shoulder for most of the season, and it appeared to have grown worse in the game, leading to him being stretchered out.

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Edited by Saishyam Srikanth
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी