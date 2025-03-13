What happened to Cooper Flagg? Duke star briefly exits Georgia Tech game

Duke and Cooper Flagg appear to have suffered a major blow during the Blue Devils' ACC Tournament opener against Georgia Tech, as the 18-year-old was pictured on the floor in a heartbreaking sight for the top-ranked team's fans.

What happened to Cooper Flagg?

With 2:46 remaining in the first half against the Yellow Jackets, Flagg appeared to have injured his left ankle after an awkward landing while gathering a rebound.

The Duke star could not walk off the court on his own and needed help from his teammates to leave the court. In the aftermath of the injury, the guard could not put any weight on his left leg, leaving him visibly frustrated, punching the bench chair and screaming.

Flagg was placed in a wheelchair after leaving the court, with his left shoe removed and was taken to the locker room for further examination.

Flagg was later listed as doubtful to return at half time when the Blue Devils trailed 31-26. However, he made his way to the bench during the second half, even celebrating a dunk at some point, though he had to take a teammate's support to avoid putting any weight on his left ankle.

Duke's ACC Tournament chances suffer major blow following Flagg’s injury

The Blue Devils were favorites to win the ACC Tournament crown, and rightfully so, as they have the projected No. 1 pick of the 2025 NBA Draft and a strong contender for the men’s player of the year.

In a strong ACC men's tournament bracket that has programs such as Clemson and Louisville, not having a player of Flagg’s caliber could prove fatal to Duke’s postseason hopes. The guard leads the team in points (19.4), rebounds (7.6), assists (4.2), steals (1.5) and blocks (1.3), serving as a major force in their success this season.

The freshman guard was not the only casualty suffered by the Blue Devils during the clash with Georgia Tech, as junior big man Maliq Brown also exited the game due to a shoulder injury, according to reports.

Brown has been plagued by an injury to his left shoulder for most of the season, and it appeared to have grown worse in the game, leading to him being stretchered out.

