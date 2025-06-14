Cooper Flagg, Khaman Maluach react as Kon Knueppel shares memorable snaps days ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft

Cooper Flagg, Khaman Maluach and Kon Knueppel were stars for the Duke Blue Devils last season. Now they are headed to the 2025 NBA draft and are all projected to be selected in the top 10.

On Friday night, Kon Knueppel shared several photos from his time at Duke ahead of the NBA draft. The first photo he shared was of the three Blue Devils stars.

"Time flies when you’re having fun," Knueppel wrote.

After he posted, both Cooper Flagg and Khaman Maluach commented with heartfelt reactions.

"💙," Khaman Maluach wrote.

"K dot," Cooper Flagg commented.

All three Duke stars are eagerly awaiting the 2025 NBA draft. For Cooper Flagg, his destination is clear. He is nearly unanimously projected to be the first pick in the draft, and as a result, he will become a member of the Dallas Mavericks unless they make a trade.

However, it is much less clear where Khaman Maluach and Kon Knueppel will end up. While both players are projected to go in the top 10, the exact spot they could be picked could vary drastically.

When is Kon Knueppel projected to be drafted?

Kon Knueppel played one college season before declaring for the NBA draft. In his only year at college, he performed well, averaging 14.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals. As a result, most media outlets project him to be a top 10 pick.

Three of the most reputable media outlets in sports published mock drafts within the past week: The Athletic, Yahoo and Sports Illustrated. All three have Knueppel going in the top 10, but none of them have him going to the same team.

Yahoo published its mock draft on Thursday and is the highest on Knueppel. The publication has him going to the Charlotte Hornets with the fourth pick. The Athletic also published its mock draft on Thursday but had a lot more freedom in what it could allow.

Its mock draft allowed mock trades, and as a result, the media outlet had the Philadelphia 76ers trade for the sixth pick, acquiring it from the Washington Wizards. The Athletic then had the 76ers select Knueppel with that pick.

SI published its most recent mock draft on Friday. It was slightly lower on him than other outlets, having him selected by the New Orleans Pelicans with the seventh pick. Regardless, Kon Knueppel appears poised to be an early selection in a few weeks.

