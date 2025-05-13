“Cooper Flagg knows ball”: Fans in agreement as Duke star makes bold claim for Tyrese Haliburton

Cooper Flagg is preparing to become an NBA player in the next couple of months, and his knowledge about the league is already well-rated by the fans after he revealed who he thinks is the most underrated player.

Ad

In an interview posted by House of Highlights on Tuesday, the 2025 college national player of the year was asked who he thinks is the most underrated player in the NBA.

“I would say Tyrese Haliburton, because people hate him and call him overrated all the time, and say he’s not that good—but he’s just such a good basketball player,” Flagg said.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

His choice sparked reactions from fans in the comments, and they were mostly in agreement with him.

“Cooper Flagg with the ball knowledge. He knows ball!,” a fan wrote.

“number 1 pick knows ball too😮‍💨,” another fan followed that line of thought.

“Haliburton quiet but deadly on the court!!🔥,” a fan explained.

More reactions followed, with some fans taking their time to explain the reason Flagg’s choice made sense.

Ad

“I agree 💯. Just watch him when he’s playing well and you’ll see he’s pretty good,” a fan wrote.

“He is right. He is amazing. Just ppl hate him bc he “HAS NO AURA” BS. Winner.,” a fan analyzed.

“Even if Hali doesn’t score, he still impacts the game in many ways,” a fan commented.

Ad

Haliburton was selected as the 12th pick by the Indiana Pacers in 2020. The guard has made the NBA All-Star team twice and was the NBA assists leader in 2024.

NBA agent confirms Cooper Flagg’s next destination

After winning the top pick in this year's draft, there were rumors that the Dallas Mavericks could be open to trade, but this has been debunked by NBA agent Rich Paul.

Ad

Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show, Paul said:

"There isn't going to be a trade. I think the Mavs take him, and I think it's the right thing for the kid.”

Expand Tweet

Flagg, projected to be the first pick, is at the NBA Draft Combine since May 11, where he and 74 other players will go through several drills.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Babatunde Kolawole Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.



Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.



As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.



Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here