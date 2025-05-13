“Cooper Flagg knows ball”: Fans in agreement as Duke star makes bold claim for Tyrese Haliburton

Cooper Flagg is preparing to become an NBA player in the next couple of months, and his knowledge about the league is already well-rated by the fans after he revealed who he thinks is the most underrated player.
In an interview posted by House of Highlights on Tuesday, the 2025 college national player of the year was asked who he thinks is the most underrated player in the NBA.
“I would say Tyrese Haliburton, because people hate him and call him overrated all the time, and say he’s not that good—but he’s just such a good basketball player,” Flagg said.
His choice sparked reactions from fans in the comments, and they were mostly in agreement with him.
“Cooper Flagg with the ball knowledge. He knows ball!,” a fan wrote.
“number 1 pick knows ball too😮💨,” another fan followed that line of thought.
“Haliburton quiet but deadly on the court!!🔥,” a fan explained.
More reactions followed, with some fans taking their time to explain the reason Flagg’s choice made sense.
“I agree 💯. Just watch him when he’s playing well and you’ll see he’s pretty good,” a fan wrote.
“He is right. He is amazing. Just ppl hate him bc he “HAS NO AURA” BS. Winner.,” a fan analyzed.
“Even if Hali doesn’t score, he still impacts the game in many ways,” a fan commented.
Haliburton was selected as the 12th pick by the Indiana Pacers in 2020. The guard has made the NBA All-Star team twice and was the NBA assists leader in 2024.
NBA agent confirms Cooper Flagg’s next destination
After winning the top pick in this year's draft, there were rumors that the Dallas Mavericks could be open to trade, but this has been debunked by NBA agent Rich Paul.
Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show, Paul said:
"There isn't going to be a trade. I think the Mavs take him, and I think it's the right thing for the kid.”
Flagg, projected to be the first pick, is at the NBA Draft Combine since May 11, where he and 74 other players will go through several drills.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here