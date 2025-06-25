Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, Collin Murray-Boyles and more surprise NYC youth with wholesome gesture [VIDEO]

Before heading to Barclays Center for the NBA draft on Wednesday, several top prospects, including Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel and Collin Murray-Boyles, took time on Tuesday to work with the youth as part of a Jr. NBA event in New York.

Jr. NBA shared a video of the prospects and kids participating in basketball drills and games on Instagram.

"NYC youth got an unforgettable surprise today! 🏀 Top #NBADraft prospects joined forces with the #JrNBA, @thenbpa and @neweracap to inspire and mentor the next generation. Big lessons from basketball’s future stars!" the caption read.

Here's the video:

The NBA draft is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday. Duke standout Cooper Flagg is expected to be the first pick by the Dallas Mavericks. He was a key cog in the Blue Devils' run to the Final Four last season, averaging 19.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

Another Duke product, Kon Knueppel, is projected to go No. 4 in the draft, heading to the Charlotte Hornets, according to ESPN. He ranked second on the team in scoring with 14.4 ppg, only behind Flagg.

Meanwhile, ESPN projects Collin Murray-Boyles at No. 12 to the Chicago Bulls. He played two seasons at South Carolina and averaged 16.8 ppg and 8.3 rpg last season.

Kon Knueppel praises Cooper Flagg's intensity and consistency ahead of NBA draft

The duo of Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel was unstoppable for the Duke Blue Devils last season. They almost carried the Blue Devils to the championship game but were eliminated in the Final Four by Houston.

As they prepare for the next chapter of their careers, Knueppel has nothing but praise for his teammate. Speaking on USA Today Sports last week, he explained what makes Flagg a special player.

"He doesn’t turn it off. I think that’s one of the best compliments I can give," Knueppel said. "I know people see it in the games. He plays every play. Guys of his caliber don’t usually play every play like he does. But he does it in practice, too ... It’s rare for guys that can do that. So it was cool to be around."

Knueppel further praised Flagg for his humble attitude. He said that the Maine native does not carry himself like he is better than everyone else and just focuses on improving his game.

