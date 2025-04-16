Cooper Flagg, Patrick McCaffery, Kon Kneuppel, and more react as Sion James bids farewell to Duke: "Lifelong Memories"

Duke stars Cooper Flagg, Patrick McCaffery and Kon Kneuppel congratulated their teammate, Sion James, after he confirmed his departure from the school to pursue a career in the NBA. James' college eligibility came to an end this season after completing five years. Although he spent the first four years playing for the Tulane Green Wave, James to the Duke Blue Devils for his final season.

Ad

The 6-foot-6 guard played 39 games for Duke, averaging 8.6 points, 2.9 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

With the season now over, James took to Instagram to thank Duke for a special season. The Sugar Hill native posted multiple photos from his time at Duke with the caption:

Lifelong Memories 💙 Thank you @dukembb for the time of my life.

Ad

Trending

After sharing the post on his Instagram page, a couple of his teammates, including Flagg, reacted.

“Brudda💙🤞🏻,” Flaag said in the comment section.

Cooper Flagg reacts to James' Instagram post (Image by Instagram/@sionjames14)

“Person > Basketball Player,” Kon Kneuppel commented.

Ad

Kon Kneuppel reacts to Sion James' Instagram post (Image by Instagram/@sionjames14)

“thank you sion,” Patrick McCaffery commented.

Ad

Patrick McCaffery reacts to Sion James' Instagram post (Image by Instagram/@sionjames14)

Despite staying for just a year, James had a successful run with the Blue Devils. He was part of the Duke team that reached the final four of the NCAA tournament this season.

Ad

The Blue Devils were the favorite to win it all, but they blew a ten-point lead in their semifinal clash against Houston to lose the game.

Nonetheless, it was still a successful year for James as he helped Duke finish first in the Atlantic Coast Conference and win the ACC tournament. His impressive performances also helped him earn a spot in the 2025 ACC All-Defense Team.

What's next for Sion James?

Although nothing is guaranteed, Sion James' hope is to be drafted into the NBA. The youngster will enter this year’s NBA draft, but it is highly unlikely that he will be a first-round pick.

However, he could be a decent option for any team looking for a second-round pick, per NBA Draft Room. James is not the only Duke player likely to be drafted in this year’s NBA draft as Flagg is expected to go No. 1 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Oluwajoba Oluwajoba is a High School Sports writer with more than eight years of experience in the field. Oluwajoba is a graduate of Agricultural Economics and Extension from the Federal University of Technology Akure.



Oluwajoba has written for publications such as Soccernet and Pulsesports (as Chief Editor and Managing Editor) and was nominated for Football Journalist of the Year in 2019.



While he is a Dallas Mavericks fan, mainly due to Luka Doncic, Oluwajoba's favorite sporting moment came when LeBron James helped the Cleveland Cavaliers get past the Golden State Warriors in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.



When not at work or watching sports, Oluwajoba can likely be found enjoying a movie. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here