Cooper Flagg's $4.3 million NIL value is totally worth it, according to NCAA analyst: "He's competing his a** off"

Cooper Flagg is known to be one of the most highly NIL valued players in college basketball, per On3. His quality performances throughout his freshman season has now earned him rare acclaim from a basketball analyst.

The 'Field of 68' uploaded a video reaction to Flagg and the Blue Devils' win on YouTube on Monday. Randolph Childress had high praises of the freshman star, saying he is worth the value he is getting from NIL.

"He's delivering. I think that's the main thing. I mean, a lot of guys are getting NIL money. He's worth the price of admission, and he's going out, and he's competing his a*s off, and he's worth it," Childress said at the 8:00 mark. You hear so much conversation about it with him, he competes every time he walks on the floor.

"And you see it, he's just getting better and better. So, you know, teams have tried to attack him in different ways. And like I said, they just figuring it out. They're playing well ... they're getting tested. I think these are good things that come out of it. Finding other guys, and other people are stepping up."

Cooper Flagg, Duke see place in new AP Top 25 poll

Cooper Flagg and the Blue Devils have been performing at a high level throughout the 2024-25 season.

Duke boasts an 18-2 overall record, going 10-0 in their first 10 games of conference play while rolling with an active win streak in 14 straight contests. Their success in the campaign so far in beating high-quality teams has garnered significant attention from AP voters.

The Associated Press revealed the new rankings on Monday, showing the Blue Devils to have maintained their place at the second spot. They trail behind the Auburn Tigers, who have 1,550 points while having a 66-point lead in the poll.

The Blue Devils are putting up 80 points on 47.4% shooting from the field and 36.3% from beyond the arc, blowing out opponents by 20.5 points per game.

Cooper Flagg leads the way with 19.9 points, eight rebounds and 4.1 assists on shooting splits of 48.7% overall and 32.9% from downtown. Kon Knueppel follows suit with 13.1 points and 3.7 rebounds with a team-high 47 triples made and counting.

The No. 2 Blue Devils will begin their slate for February, hosting the North Carolina Tar Heels at the Cameron Indoor Stadium, on Feb. 1 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

