"Cooper Flagg's different": Jon Scheyer talks about Duke star's "off the charts" energy in basketball games 

Cooper Flagg has given enough reasons to be branded as one of the best freshmen in college basketball at the moment. Duke men's basketball head coach Jon Scheyer has been instrumental in using the phenom's ability to impact games to good effect.

ESPN's College GameDay account uploaded a video on X, showing an interview with Scheyer regarding the No. 2 Blue Devils' upcoming matchup with the North Carolina Tar Heels.

One of the questions they asked involved Flagg, asking Scheyer if he ever coached anyone with a similar playstyle. The head coach didn't take long to answer:

"No. Cooper is different. He has a great feel for how to win the key plays in critical moments through the whole year, has been off the charts."

Trending

"He's such a willing passer. I think it's one of the best things he does. But end of the day, we're at our best when he's on attack mode."

Expand Tweet

How Cooper Flagg, Duke match up against Tar Heels

The explanation Jon Scheyer gave about Cooper Flagg is reasonable, considering that the freshman has exceeded a lot of expectations heading into this matchup.

20 games into the season, Flagg is averaging 19.9 points, eight rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.2 blocks on 48.7% shooting from the field and 32.9% from beyond the arc. He has scored 20 or more points in the last five games, producing 27 points in that stretch.

This has helped Duke dominate most of the season with an 18-2 overall record while cruising with an active win streak of 14 consecutive contests. They are producing 80 points on shooting splits of 47.4% overall and 36.3% from downtown, blowing out teams by a margin of 20.5 points per game.

They face a Tar Heels squad that is 13-9 on the season, going 6-4 in their first 10 games of league play. They are putting up 81.7 points on 46.9% shooting from the field and 32.1% from three, seeing RJ Davis command the unit with 17.6 points, 3.9 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.2 steals.

After this matchup, Cooper Flagg and the No. 2 Blue Devils will face the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome on Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here