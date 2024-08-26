Cooper Flagg shoe deal: $1.4 million NIL-valued Duke freshman calls latest collaboration "a perfect fit"

Duke Blue Devils freshman Cooper Flagg, the top prospect in ESPN’s 2025 NBA Draft class, has just signed a big shoe deal with New Balance.

This is a notable win for New Balance, especially against sneaker giants like Nike and Adidas. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Flagg, with a NIL value of $1.4 million [per On3], joined a brand that feels close to home. New Balance has a factory just 25 miles from his hometown of Newport, Maine.

In an interview with ESPN, Flagg shared his excitement about the partnership, calling it "a perfect fit."

"The connection with New Balance as a family company and a company with Maine roots means a lot to me," Flagg said [H/t ESPN]. "That makes this really different and special. My mom used to go to the tent sale for back-to-school shopping there when we were kids. That really aligns the brand with my roots. It's a perfect fit," he added.

New Balance has been making strides in basketball, partnering with stars like Kawhi Leonard, Zach LaVine, and Jamal Murray. Flagg, projected as the No. 1 pick in next year’s draft, also expressed his gratitude:

"As a younger kid, I can think back to dreaming about things like this," Flagg said. "It's an incredible opportunity, and I'm really blessed and grateful to be put in this position."

Flagg’s stellar performance at Montverde Academy, leading them to a 33-0 season and winning the 2024 Chipotle High School Nationals championship, has only added to his reputation.

Cooper Flagg teamed up with Creative Artists Agency

According to On3, Flagg is ranked No. 1 in College Basketball NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) and No. 7 in overall NIL rankings.

In April, Flagg teamed up with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for NIL representation, a move that signals his growing influence both on and off the court. CAA, a major player in college sports since the NIL rules began in 2021, has previously worked with stars like Paolo Banchero and Bryce Young.

This partnership will help Flagg build his brand, navigate endorsement deals, and prepare for a future NBA career.

Remarkably, Flagg was also the only non-professional basketball player selected for the 2024 USA Men's Junior National Select Team, even before playing a single college game.

All eyes will be on Cooper Flagg as he steps onto the college basketball stage.

