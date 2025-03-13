Cooper Flagg stats today - How many points did Duke star score before ankle injury?

No. 1 Duke had a day it probably would rather forget – particularly in regards to star freshman Cooper Flagg. The ACC Player of the Year and a strong contender for National Player of the Year sprained an ankle while trying to rebound late in the first half of Thursday's ACC Tournament 78-70 quarterfinal win over Georgia Tech.

The good news was that top-ranked Duke (29-3) rallied from a 26-17 deficit when Flagg left with 2:46 to play in the first half. The bad news is that Flagg's status is uncertain moving ahead.

Here's more on his brief appearance against Tech.

Cooper Flagg's stats from abbreviated game against Georgia Tech

Cooper Flagg's ankle injury leaves Duke in a tough postseason situation. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

In the 15 minutes he played, Cooper Flagg was having an unusually poor game. He had just two points, connecting on 1 of 7 shots. That included 0-for-3 3-point shooting. Flagg did grab four rebounds (all defensive) and had two steals and blocked a shot. He committed one turnover.

Flagg's plus/minus stat during his 15 minutes of action was minus-7. So, Duke actually went plus-15 during the 25 minutes in which Flagg didn't play.

Cooper Flagg's season to date

Heading into Thursday, Cooper Flagg was having a remarkable freshman season. His 19.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game all lead Duke. Flagg is connecting on 49.4% of his shots, including 37.7% of his 3-point attempts. He's also an 83.0% free-throw shooter.

Flagg's 47 steals and 39 blocked shots also lead Duke. In all fairness, so do his 68 turnovers.

This was only the fourth game all season in which Flagg failed to score double-digit points. It's his career low, with the previous low being six points in an easy win over Incarnate Word in December.

Flagg was chosen as the ACC Player of the Year and a first-team All-ACC player by a combination of coaches and media members. He's almost guaranteed to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft.

Duke's season

Led by Cooper Flagg, Duke is 29-3 season and ranked No. 1. Even so, Flagg's injury casts a shadow over all of that. With a first-round NCAA Tournament game in seven or eight days, Duke does not have the luxury of a large amount of time for Flagg to heal.

The Blue Devils will continue in the ACC Tournament, facing the winner of Wake Forest and North Carolina on Friday. Flagg's status will be pivotal to watch for the remainder of the season.

What do you think about Flagg's injury? Can Duke keep rolling (at least for a while) without him? Share your thoughts below in our comments section!

