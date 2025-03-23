Cooper Flagg stats today: How did potential top NBA draft prospect perform vs. Baylor?

Cooper Flagg and the top-seeded Duke Blue Devils advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Sunday, defeating the ninth-seeded Baylor Bears 89-66 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Ad

Flagg was one of three players to score in double figures for the Blue Devils (33-3), who reached the Sweet 16 of March Madness for the 35th time in program history. Flagg scored 18 points in 29 minutes. He shot 5-for-11, including 1-of-4 from beyond the arc.

Duke will play either Oregon or Arizona in the next round.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Cooper Flagg also generated offense from the free-throw line, going 7-for-9 at the charity stripe. He came close to recording another double-double, collecting nine rebounds, six assists and one block in the rout.

Here are Cooper Flagg's stats from the game against the Baylor Bears:

Player MIN PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB STL BLK PF TO Cooper Flagg 29 18 9 6 5-11 1-4 7-9 1-8 0 1 2 2

Ad

Tyrese Proctor provides offensive help to Cooper Flagg in win over Baylor

Cooper Flagg, who is the projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft, got off to a strong start against Baylor (20-15). He scored 15 points in the first half to help Duke build a 47-30 lead at the break. The freshman forward was efficient on the offensive end during that period, shooting 4 of 5 from the field and 6 of 7 at the charity stripe.

Ad

Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg celebrates with teammate Tyrese Proctor (#5) during the first half against the Baylor Bears in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center. Photo: Imagn

The Blue Devils cruised to victory after that, extending their lead to as many as 25 points in the second half.

Ad

Tyrese Proctor starred for Duke, scoring a game-high 25 points on 9-for-10 shooting. He was lights out from beyond the arc, knocking down 7 of his 8 3-point attempts in the second round.

It was just the fourth time this season that Proctor has scored at least 20 points in a game. He previously reached that mark against Boston College, Clemson and Stanford. Proctor also had two assists and one rebound against Baylor.

Kon Knueppel added 12 points for the Blue Devils, who extended their winning streak to 13 games. He shot 4 of 5, including 2 of 3 from deep. He was also reliable from the free-throw line, making both of his attempts at the charity stripe. He also had three assists and one rebound in 27 minutes.

VJ Edgecombe led the scoring for Baylor, dropping 16 points in a losing effort. He shot 6 of 12. Norchad Omier added 15 points, while Robert Wright III and Langston Love each scored 11 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here