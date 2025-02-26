Cooper Flagg Stats Tonight: How did Duke star fare vs Miami (Feb. 25)

Cooper Flagg resumed his climb to greatness, helping Duke (25-3, 16-1) trample Miami (6-22, 2-15) 97-60 in an ACC regular season clash at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-9 guard/forward out of Montverde Academy dropped 16 points, five rebounds and six assists in 27 minutes for the No. 2 Blue Devils, who continue to lead the ACC regular season standings with a one-game advantage over second-place Louisville (22-6, 15-2).

Flagg had an excellent first half, tallying 11 points, on 5-of-7 shooting, including 1-of-2 from 3-pointers. He also recorded three rebounds and four assists in 16 minutes for Duke, who built a 47-32 advantage at the half.

One of the highlights of the Duke superstar's eventful first half was a dunk that gave the Blue Devils a 38-23 lead. Flagg followed up on the missed layup of Tyrese Proctor and skied high for a jam with 3:30 left.

Duke didn't need Flagg to put up additional effort in the second half; he played 11 minutes and had five points, two rebounds and two assists before sitting out with 6:32 left in the second half.

Here are Cooper Flagg's final stats in Duke's win over Miami.

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF Cooper Flagg 27 16 5 6 0 0 6-9 1-2 3-3 0 1

Blue Devils vs Hurricanes Game Recap: Cooper Flagg helps Duke make ACC history

Duke was all guns blazing against Miami, showing serious intentions on winning the ACC regular season crown. The Blue Devils shot 56.1% from the field, including 15-of-25 from the 3-point line to demolish the Hurricanes from the tip. Duke was also accurate from the free-throw line, making 18 of 20 attempts, as the lead swelled to 39 late in the second half.

Thanks to that sizzling shooting, Cooper Flagg and co. clinched their eighth conference win of 25 or more points this season, which is the most in ACC history.

Flagg's fellow freshman Kon Knueppel led Duke's offense with 20 points, five rebounds, two assists and three steals. The 6-foot-7 forward shot 6-of-8, including 4-of-5 from the 3-point area and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line.

Isaiah Evans sizzled for 16 points on five 3-pointers off the bench for Duke, who suffered a setback when Tyrese Proctor went down with a left knee injury in the first half. Caleb Foster added 10 points.

The win improved coach Jon Scheyer’s record at Duke to 79-21. This is the best record among Duke men's basketball coaches over 100 games. Vic Bubas was 76-24 while five-time national champion Mike Krzyzewski was 52-48 at that point in his career. The Blue Devils stretched its streak to five games, winning by an average margin of 31 points.

Duke will be back at the Cameron Indoor Stadium to take on Florida State (16-12, 7-10) on Saturday. The Seminoles are coming off a 96-85 loss to North Carolina on Monday.

What did you think about Cooper Flagg's performance against Miami? Let us know your insights in the comments section below.

