Cooper Flagg Stats Tonight: How did Duke star perform vs Houston in Men's March Madness Final Four (April 5)

Cooper Flagg failed in his bid to lead Duke to its 11th national championship game, losing to Houston in the Final Four on Saturday night at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The 6-foot-9 guard/forward finished with 27 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and three blocks in 36 minutes for the Jon Scheyer-coached team, which had high expectations in the preseason.

The Newport, Maine, native shot 8-of-19 from the field, including 3-of-4 from the 3-point line, and was perfect from the foul line, making all eight attempts. But his missed jumper with eight seconds left sealed the game for the Blue Devils, who led by as many as 14 points in the second half only to fall short in the last 86 seconds.

Flagg had eight points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks as Duke raced to a 34-28 lead in the first half. The John L. Wooden Award winner stepped up his production in the second half, attacking the rim and helping the Blue Devils increase their advantage to 14 points, 56-42, making two charities in the 11:54 mark.

The ACC Player of the Year had 19 points, three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in the second half but went missing in the last 1:26, making two free throws that gave Duke a 66-59 edge.

Houston scored nine points in a hurry to take a 68-67 lead. When Flagg had the ball, he skied high for a jumper but missed the attempt, which was rebounded by the Cougars, who sent LJ Cryer to the free-throw line and made two charities to seal the game.

Here are Cooper Flagg's final stats in Duke's Final Four loss to Houston:

Player MIN PTS REB ORB-DRB AST STL BLK FG 3 PT-FG FT PF TO Cooper Flagg 36 27 7 1-6 4 2 3 8-17 3-4 8-8 1 1

Cooper Flagg's Duke misfired in the last 10 1/2 minutes

Cooper Flagg and the Duke Blue Devils were coasting along with 10 1/2 minutes left, but the Houston Cougars didn't lose hope and patiently chipped away at the deficit by employing tough defense.

The defensive stand limited Duke to a field goal, and Houston uncorked a fiery 11-1 closing run that turned a seven-point game into a three-point edge that spelled doom to Duke's chances of making their first national championship game in 10 seasons.

J'Wan Roberts was the hero on both sides of the court for the Cougars, as he made Cooper Flagg miss a jumper that could've given Duke a one-point lead.

Roberts also made two free throws that gave Houston a 68-67 lead with 19.6 seconds left. He finished with a double-double of 11 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block, helping LJ Cryer, who had a team-high 26 points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Cryer made two foul shots that handed Houston a 70-67 lead in the final seconds. Emmanuel Sharp finished with 16 points for the Cougars, who made 45.5% of their attempts from the 3-point line and outrebounded Duke 42-31.

Kon Knueppel came up with 16 for the Blue Devils, who are headed to next season with another major rebuild, as Flagg is likely headed to the NBA and could tag along Knueppel and Khaman Maluach with him in the coming weeks.

