Cooper Flagg vs Klay Thompson college stats - Comparing early careers of Duke star and Mavs' star

With Cooper Flagg's asendency to the likely top pick in the NBA Draft, he might want to start getting to know his likely Dallas Mavericks teammates. After all, in some cases, Flagg might have more in common with some of them than he expects. One of the more unlikely comparisons for Flagg is veteran star Klay Thompson. Here's a rundown of that comparison.

Cooper Flagg vs. Klay Thompson Comparison

Dallas Mavericks star Anthony Davis will likely be a teammate of both Cooper Flagg and Klay Thompson next season. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Pre-Season Hype

This is one of the many areas in which these players differ significantly. Of course, Flagg was the top overall recruit in his class. 247sports ranked him No. 1 overall, three spots ahead of his Duke teammate Khaman Maluach. In between the two were Rutgers standouts Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper.

Thompson was the No. 41 ranked player in the 2008 high school class by 247sports. Not only wasn't Thompson the top recruit, he wasn't even a five-star recruit. The top ranked player in that class, Brandon Jennings, never played in the NBA. Among the more notable players ahead of Thompson were USC signee DeMar DeRozan, UConn star Kemba Walker and UCLA's Jrue Holiday.

Stats Comparison

Flagg averaged 19.2 points and 7.5 boards per game for Duke. He was a first-team All-American pick by the AP and was also Player of the Year. He shot 39% from 3-point range and 84% on free throws.

Thompson played three seasons at Washington State. Thompson averaged 17.9 points per game over three seasons and racked up 21.6 ppg in his junior season. Thompson grabbed 4.8 rebounds per game and shot 39% from 3-point range. He shot 83% on free throws. Thompson was an All-Pac 12 selection twice.

Team Success

Flagg led the Blue Devils to a 35-4 season and a Final Four berth. Duke lost 70-67 to Houston to end the season. The Blue Devils were ranked No. 3 in the final AP poll.

Thompson's three Washington State teams failed to reach the NCAA Tournament. The Cougars were 17-16 in his first season, 16-15 in the second season. Washington State was 22-13 in Thompson final season, 2010-11, and the Cougars ended the season in the NIT Final Four.

Draft Situation

Again, Flagg is the massive favorite to be the top overall pick chosen by Dallas. Unlike many players taken with the top pick, Flagg isn't inheriting a bad team. Dallas has a roster stacked with veterans like Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving and Thompson.

Thompson was the 11th pick in the 2011 Draft. While Golden State had a bad team the following season, the team was in the playoffs by Thompson's second season and started the path that ended in four NBA titles.

What do you think of the Flagg vs. Thompson comparison? Share your take on the comparison below in our comments section!

