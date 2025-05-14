Cooper Flagg vs Kyrie Irving college stats - Comparing 2 Duke stars' early careers

With the 2025 NBA Draft lottery set, Cooper Flagg may well be entering the comparison phase of his climb to NBA stardom. How does Cooper stack up against other top picks? Or against other Duke stars? Fortunately, a Venn diagram of the categories would overlap in a fellow Dukie who went No. 1 overall, Kyrie Irving.

A comparison of the two is certainly one interesting way to get perspective on Flagg, who is all but guaranteed to be the No. 1 overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft. Here's how he stacks up with the top pick of the 2011 draft.

Cooper Flagg vs. Kyrie Irving Comparison

Current Duke coach Jon Scheyer graduated the season before Kyrie Irving arrived at Duke or they would have played together. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Pre-Season Hype

Both were top players, with Flagg the consensus No. 1 overall player in the nation. He earned that ranking from 247sports's annual rankings. Flagg finished ahead of his Duke teammate Khaman Maluach (4th) and the Rutgers duo of Ace Bailey (2nd) and Dylan Harper (3rd).

Irving was the No. 2 player in the nation, trailing North Carolina's Harrison Barnes. Kyrie finished just ahead of Ohio State's Jared Sullinger and Kansas recruit Josh Selby.

Stats Comparison

The immediately obvious difference between the players is that Kyrie Irving played in just 11 games in his Duke career. Irving sustained a toe injury in December 2010 in his eighth game. He was sidelined for the rest of the regular season, but did return in the NCAA Tournament. After playing 20 and 21 minutes in his first two games back, Irving had 28 points in his final game, a Sweet 16 loss to Arizona.

Irving averaged 17.5 points and 4.3 assists per game. He shot 53% overall, 46% from 3-point range and 90% from the foul line.

Flagg played in 37 games. He did sprain an ankle in Duke's first ACC Tournament game against Georgia Tech and then sat out the rest of the ACC Tournament, but returned at full strength for the NCAA Tournament.

Flagg averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He shot 48% overall, 39% from 3-point range and 84% from the foul line.

Team Success

The 2010-11 Duke squad went 32-5, although they were undefeated when Irving was injured. After his return, the Blue Devils fell 93-77 to Arizona in a Sweet 16 loss and were ranked 3rd in the final AP poll of the season.

The 2024-25 Duke team had a 35-4 season. Duke reached the Final Four before taking a 70-67 semifinal loss to Houston. Flagg's squad also then was ranked 3rd in the final AP poll of the season.

Draft Situation

Irving was taken first in the NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers, still recovering from the loss of franchise star LeBron James. After three straight losing seasons for Irving, the Cavaliers resigned James and eventually won an NBA title.

Flagg figures to be taken first by the Dallas Mavericks, recovering from the loss of franchise star Luka Doncic. That said, Flagg has more talent around him than Irving did in Cleveland, and might not have to suffer through three losing seasons. After all, a veteran high-scoring guard named Kyrie Irving is on that Dallas roster.

What do you think of the Flagg vs. Irving comparison? Share your take below in our comments section!

