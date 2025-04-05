Cooper Flagg vs LJ Cryer 2025 NBA draft profile: Stats comparison, landing spots and more

In the Final Four matchup, No. 1 seed Duke Blue Devils (35-3) and Cooper Flagg will take on LJ Cryer and No. 1 seed Houston Cougars (34-4), with a spot in the national championship game at stake. The high-powered showdown is set for Saturday at the Alamodome, tipping off at 8:49 p.m. ET on CBS.

Duke enters the Final Four following an 85-65 win over Alabama. Meanwhile, Houston punched its ticket to this stage with a 69-50 victory over Tennessee, led by LJ Cryer’s team-high 17 points.

This sets up a high-stakes duel between Duke’s freshman phenom Cooper Flagg and Houston’s experienced leader LJ Cryer. Both players are expected to enter the NBA draft, making this NCAA tournament their last.

Cooper Flagg vs LJ Cryer stats

Cooper Flagg has been strong all season, averaging 18.9 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 4.2 apg and 1.4 steals per game for the Blue Devils. In the NCAA Tournament, Flagg’s most crucial performance came against No. 4 seed Arizona in the Sweet 16, where he put up 30 points, seven assists, six rebounds and three blocks.

In the Elite Eight of the March Madness, Flagg scored 16 points (6-of-16 shooting), nine rebounds, three assists and one block against Alabama

On the other side, LJ Cryer has been the driving force behind Houston’s success. The senior point guard is putting up an average of 15.4 ppg, 2.3 rpg and 2.0 apg, helping guide the Cougars to a stellar 34-4 record and a Big 12 title.

Cryer put up a strong game in the Elite Eight, where he dropped 17 (6-of-17 shooting) points against Tennessee with seven rebounds and a perfect 3-of-3 from the free-throw line. He scored seven points (2-of-13 shooting), four rebounds in the Sweet 16 game against Purdue.

Cooper Flagg vs LJ Cryer: Age, height and weight

Cooper Flagg has the physical tools to make an impact at the next level. According to Duke’s official roster, Flagg is listed at 6-foot-9 and weighs 205 pounds. At just 18 years old and in his freshman season, he already has the ideal frame for the NBA, and can play at multiple positions.

On the other hand, LJ Cryer plays as a guard, and as per Houston’s roster details, Cryer stands at 6-foot-1 and weighs around 200 pounds. Now 23 years old, Cryer brings more experience but doesn’t have the same size advantage.

Cooper Flagg and LJ Cryer landing spots

As we look ahead to the 2025 NBA draft, Cooper Flagg was a major topic in the latest episode of "The Kevin O'Connor Show." During the conversation, O'Connor and Tom Haberstroh explored potential NBA destinations for Flagg, the men's AP Player of the Year.

“I think Spurs are the best fit for sure, because, you know, Victor will be the best player on the team and if Cooper is your second-best player with Victor Wabanyama, you're contending every single year in the years to come,” said Kevin.

One team that emerged as an excellent landing spot is the San Antonio Spurs. Known for their strong tradition of developing frontcourt stars, the Spurs seem like a perfect match for Flagg’s all-around skill set.

Switching to Cryer, if he does get picked in the draft, it would likely be by a team that needs an upgrade in 3-point shooting. The Washington Wizards could be a good fit, given that they have the second-worst 3-point shooting percentage this season.

Another team to watch is the Golden State Warriors. While Steph Curry continues to play at an elite level, he is 37 years old, and the roster behind him lacks depth. Bringing in an experienced and playmaking guard like Cryer could be a smart move to fix the spot.

