Cooper Flagg vs Paolo Banchero college stats - Comparing 2 Duke stars' early careers

The countdown is on for the Cooper Flagg NBA debut, but the countdown for endless comparisons for the Duke star is ongoing. Consider Paolo Banchero. Like Flagg, he was a Dukie, was a top overall pick, and was a one-and-done college star. But how much do Flagg and Banchero really have in common? Let's take a deep dive.

Cooper Flagg vs. Paolo Banchero comparison

With a Final Four loss from Paolo Banchero's Duke squad, Jon Scheyer becazme the new Blue Devil head coach. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Pre-Season Hype

Flagg was the top overall player in his high school recruiting class. This was confirmed by 247sports' ranking him No. 1 overall. The top few players in the class after Flagg were Ace Bailey (2nd) and Dylan Harper (3rd), both from Rutgers, and Flagg's Duke teammate 7-foot-2 Khaman Maluach.

Banchero was the No. 2 player in his 2021 class, at least per 247sports. The recruiting service ranked Gonzaga signee Chet Holmgren ahead of Banchero. That matchup is interesting, because Banchero went No. 1 in the NBA Draft ahead of Holmgren at the second pick.

Stats Comparison

Flagg averaged 19.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. He shot 39% from 3-point range and 84% on his free-throw attempts. Flagg was not only a first-team All-American pick by the AP, but he was named the AP Player of the Year.

Banchero averaged 17.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. Banchero shot 34% from 3-point range and 73% from the foul line. Banchero was a second-team All-American pick from the Associated Press.

Team Success

Flagg's Duke squad went 35-4 and reached the national semifinals before enduring a brutal 70-67 loss to Houston. Duke was ranked No. 3 overall in the final AP poll after the season.

Banchero's Duke team had a 32-7 record and also reached the national semifinals. That season also ended in defeat with an 81-77 loss to North Carolina. The Blue Devils were ranked ninth in the final AP poll. That season was also the final season of legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Draft Situation

Flagg is a massive favorite to be chosen with the first overall pick by the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs were a surprise lottery winner. This is a Dallas team that was in the NBA Finals a season ago. The loss of Luka Doncic put a damper on the season, but Flagg stands to join a team with Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving among other standouts.

On the other hand, Banchero inherited a tough situation in Orlando. The Magic were just 22-60 and the year before he arrived. But after a 34 win season in Banchero's rookie year, the Magic reached the playoffs in his second season after posting 47 wins.

What do you think of the Flagg/Banchero comparison? Share your take below in our comments section!

