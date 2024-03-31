Cori Close salary: How much does the UCLA HC earn with the Bruins?

According to USA Today, Cori Close, head coach of the UCLA women's basketball team, earned $774,722 in the 2023–2024 season. Her gross pay was reported at $714,627, making her the top-paid women’s team coach and ranking her 8th among the highest-paid coaches in the system.
Close's UCLA journey stands out with remarkable feats. She has helped the Bruins win the 2015 WNIT title, and her leadership propelled multiple NCAA Tournament berths.
Before her coaching career, Close played at UC Santa Barbara. As a four-year starting point guard, she led the 1992 and 1993 teams to the NCAA Tournament's second round.
Close received an All-Big West honor in 1993. She won MVP of the 1993 conference tournament too. She was the first to score over 1,000 points and dish 500 assists in her college career. Close's stats put her in the top 10 list of seven categories for Gaucho players.
Close set a record for assists yearly, averaging 8.3 assists per contest in 1993. Her mark put her among America's elite that season. For achievements great, Close gained Hall of Fame status at UC Santa Barbara on April 30, 2005.
Cori Close's UCLA gears up for Sweet 16 showdown
The UCLA women's basketball squad, coached by Cori Close, aims high for the Sweet 16. They've stayed strong despite some challenges. Their recent comeback win against Creighton in Round of 32 shows their fighting spirit. Senior guard Charisma Osborne lauded Coach Cori Close, describing her as the driving force behind the team's success:
"She's a little bit cornier than us, but yeah, I think she really sets the standard."
UCLA finished the season with a tight 67-63 home win versus Creighton. Coach Close praised the crowd's energy, saying it fueled the squad. Though down 42-34, UCLA came back strong in half two, outscoring Creighton 33-21 to claim victory at Pauley Pavilion.
Close emphasized the significance of the crowd's energy in fueling their resurgence:
"I just know how much goes into that opportunity for us to have such a great crowd. 5:30 on a Monday Night is not easy and they got it done, but I thought the crowd was a total difference maker."
However, as the tournament progresses, UCLA faces the challenge of competing without the advantage of a home crowd. This includes a critical matchup against reigning national champions LSU Tigers. Success against LSU would propel UCLA to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2018.