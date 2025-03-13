"Cory Alexander is an absolute moron": College hoops fans furious over NCAAB analyst’s take on Cooper Flagg’s parents amid injury scare

Duke star Cooper Flagg suffered a sprained ankle in the first quarter against Georgia Tech on Thursday. The freshman, who went to grab a defensive rebound with 2:49 left on the clock, slipped while his parents watched from the stands.

ESPN basketball analyst Cory Alexander, a former NBA player, received shade from college hoops fans after his commentary on Flagg's injury and his parents' reaction. The snippet of his thoughts was uploaded by Awful Announcements on X (formerly Twitter).

"You can see, of course, tremendous concern on the faces of Ralph and Kelly Flagg, Cooper's parents ... but I can tell you one thing, they are most concerned about the Blue Devils winning this game," Alexander said.

College hoops fans were not happy about his statement and made it known with their comments under the post:

"Cory Alexander is an absolute moron," a fan commented.

Another fan commented: "Possibly the dumbest thing anyone has ever said on ESPN and that is a high bar to cross."

More unhappy fans joined the conversation.

"He should be fired. Just another Cooper Flagg hater. Its not a mystery why he's so hated in basketball either," this fan asked for Alexander to be fired.

Another fan commented: "@espn continues to let Cory Alexander say ridiculous things..."

"Cory Alexander may be the worst, he’s definitely up there," a fan commented.

A fan commented: "Is there a worse announcer that Cory Alexander ? The guy makes stupid comments every game. Could probably rename the account Cory Alexander’s blunders."

Cooper Flagg injury update

Cooper Flagg limped off the court after his injury and was later seen sitting in a wheelchair after X-rays.

While the top-ranked Blue Devils (29-3) won 78-70, Flagg's injury is a concern. Duke coach Jon Scheyer gave an update on his injury in the post-match press conference.

"He sprained his ankle," Scheyer said. "X-rays were negative, which is great. We just have to see how he recovers and how he goes from there," said Scheyer.

The Blue Devils' next opponent in the ACC Tournament has not been decided yet. They will play either North Carolina (21-12) or Wake Forest (21-10).

