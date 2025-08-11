College basketball fans cannot wait to see five-star recruit Tyran Stokes don the Louisville men's basketball uniform for his collegiate career. Stokes participated in the RWE Summer Slam Shootout and scored 41 points on Saturday, followed by 44 points on Sunday.Several highlights of his two games were posted on Instagram on Sunday, which generated a buzz in the comments section.&quot;The #1 (player) in the country teamed up with RWE this weekend and put on a SHOW🌟,&quot; the post was captioned. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans shared their reactions in the comments, with many urging the Louisville native to commit his collegiate basketball future to the Cardinals.&quot;Keep going you could be the best out of Louisville 🔥🤯,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;He's a Louisville Bucket! I can't wait for him to give his commit to Pat Kelsey &amp; the city of Louisville. He's special for Louisville system,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Can't wait to see him in the red &amp; black! #L1C4,&quot; a fan commented.Fans urge Tyran Stokes to join Louisville on IG. Image via @madehoopsHere are more comments from fans hyping Stokes for his incredible skills on the court.&quot;Atp just make a super team,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;He was fr hitting those 3s,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Grumpy the REAL🔥DEAL,&quot; another fan wrote.Fans hype Tyran Stokes on IG. Image via @madehoopsKentucky interested in Tyran StokesTyran Stokes is ranked as the consensus No. 1 prospect in 2026. Many hoops experts and fans speculate that the Louisville native would commit to the Cardinals for his collegiate basketball career. However, a top rival seems to lead the race for the 17-year-old small forward's signature.Mark Pope's Kentucky is reportedly interested in Stokes, and the 6-7 forward already took an official visit to Lexington in June. On3’s Jamie Shaw predicted that Stokes would commit to the Wildcats, despite interests from the Cardinals and John Calipari's Arkansas.“For most of his recruitment, the buzz with Stokes has surrounded Louisville and Kentucky,” Shaw wrote. “Over the last couple of months, conversations with sources around the recruitment have started to shift toward a Kentucky lean with Arkansas and John Calipari picking up some momentum.”Meanwhile, Stokes' mother Keiara, told KSR+ this summer she’s a fan of Mark Pope due to his history in the NBA. She said Pope was a role player in the men's professional basketball league and that was a key factor in one's staying position in the league.