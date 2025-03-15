"Could easily pass as mother and daughter," "This a reach": Fans divided over Livvy Dunne & Grand Canyon coach Molly Miller's striking similarities

LSU gymnastic star Olivia 'Livvy' Dunne and Grand Canyon coach Molly Miller became hot topics of discussion after their photos were shared on social media. An Instagram post by 'Kicks' was shared, showing photos of the two women with the caption:

Ad

"Livvy Dunne’s doppelgänger is Grand Canyon’s women’s basketball coach 👀"

Ad

Trending

Fans had divided opinions about the two women's similarities in the comment section. While some believe that they share a resemblance, others stated that they were just two blonde women.

Here are comments by fans who believe Dunne and Miller look alike.

"Yall just wanna be contrary in the comments, these two could easily pass as mother and daughter," a fan wrote.

"Kinda i guess," another fan wrote.

Ad

"She's also the same height which is crazy," a fan commented.

Fans share reactions on IG post. Image via @kicks

Here are comments of those who do not believe Dunne and Miller look alike:

Ad

"I hate this bro, it’s just two blonde women," a fan wrote.

"Slow news day huh," another fan wrote.

"I see two young blond(e) girls. I mean I know that there is a popular slogan that all white Americans look the same but come on here," a fan commented.

"This a reach ngl, they don't look the same," another fan commented.

Ad

Fans' reactions to IG post. Image via @kicks

GCU's Molly Miller to make coaching decision

Grand Canyon women's basketball coach Molly Miller is reportedly about to make a major coaching decision after a stellar season with the Antelopes. Miller is rumoured to be a top candidate for the coaching role at both Arizona State and Arkansas, according to SB Nation's Mitchell Northam on X.

Ad

"Grand Canyon’s Molly Miller is essentially choosing between Arkansas and Arizona State, per multiple sources. She’s at the top of the list for both programs," the post said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Miller came off a disappointing 2023-24 season to lead GCU to a 30-2 record this season. This includes the nation's ongoing longest winning streak at 28 games, going undefeated in the WAC Conference. Miller is now 114-37 overall through her five seasons with the Antelopes.

Despite reports about her potential exit, Miller remained focused on GCU's NCAA Tournament chances.

“There is no distraction for me,” Miller said, via Austin Montgomery of midmajormadness.com. “My team and myself are so locked. We have a saying, ‘We didn't come this far to come this far.' It is all eyes on the prize.”

Before coaching the Lopes, she coached at Drury, where she recorded an impressive 180-17 in her six years with her alma mater.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here