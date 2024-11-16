“Could be the first female president”: College hoops fans react to Flau’jae Johnson’s inspirational MV of latest song ‘Master Plan’

As part of her debut EP, "Best of Both Worlds" deluxe version, Flau’jae Johnson released "Master Plan." The music video for the song was out on Friday, and it showed Johnson rapping about her goals in life. The video was filmed in Brooklyn, New York.

Fans in the comments on the music video on YouTube praised Flau’jae Johnson for her rapping skills and for sharing a motivational message, encouraging her young fans to dream big.

"Lots of people are great, you are life changing out of this world!!!! Probably could be the first female president," one fan wrote.

"Love it, 🤩 that is Positive RAP, that we need more of, thank you big 4 🙌😘," another fan commented.

Here are a few more reactions.

Fan reactions to Johnson's 'Master Plan' (Credit: YouTube/Flau'jae)

Flau’jae Johnson released her EP in June, and it included her collaborations with NLE Choppa, Lil Wayne and more.

Flau’jae Johnson shares her thoughts on the music-making process

Through her discography, it is evident that Flau’jae Johnson chooses to tell her life story through her music. The LSU guard's introduction to rapping was through her late father, well-known hip-hop artist Camoflauge. He died a few months before Johnson's birth in gun violence.

Flau’jae Johnson narrates all these life incidents through her raps, and she spoke about choosing this type of storytelling in an interview with Revolt.

“I think trying to make music that fits is kind of the dumbest thing ever, Johnson said. "I hate when I go meet with a label ... and they try to tell you what to make, they try to tell you how to dress, they try to tell you how to look. No, you know what I mean.

“I'm a big believer in standing firm on that and [creating] music that feeds my soul. Like if the music don't make me feel good, I don't want to drop it. I don't want to make it, and I won't make it, and I won't put it out. But you know, I like music that feeds my soul because I know somebody else is gonna feel it too."

Along with her music, Flau’jae Johnson is also taking care of her career with the LSU Tigers. She scored 25 points and seven rebounds in Friday's 74-60 against Murray State. This is the Tigers' fourth straight win of the season.

