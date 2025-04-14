"Could name 10 freshman guards better": Fans react as Illinois guard Kasparas Jakučionis makes NBA Draft decision 

Illinois' star guard Kasparas Jakučionis has made a big decision regarding the next chapter of his basketball career. Jakučionis has announced that he will declare for the 2025 NBA Draft, ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported on Sunday.

The 18-year-old played with the Fighting Illini for one season, having had previous stops in Europe. He initially played one season in Lithuania for Perlas Energija, before taking his talents to Spain where he represented Barcelona for two years.

It didn't take long for fans to react to his decision to declare for the draft. They were divided as to whether his skillset would translate well in the NBA. Here are some of their reactions.

"I could name 10 freshman guards better," one fan said.

"Seems like a less athletic version of Donte Vincenzo.. probably needs a year or two to get stronger," another fan remarked.

"Yeah once he gets a few years in he will be good but he’s got to develop. The talent is there he’s just got to put in the work," a fan replied.

Others were optimistic with some hoping the 18-year-old could have stayed at Illinois to take more time to develop.

"Illinois is going to miss him. Wish he could have developed over a longer period of time at Illinois," one fan stated.

"He'll be damn good👀," another claimed.

"He will do good in NBA. Give him a few years and he will score 20 a game. He can get triple doubles we’ll see if he can in nba," a fan commented.

Jakučionis's performance in college has surely improved his draft capital. So you can't really blame him for leaving the casino when he's winning.

How Kasparas Jakučionis played at Illinois

Even though he only played one season at Illinois, Kasparas Jakučionis left a strong impact throughout his time with the Fighting Illini.

He averaged 15 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists per game after 33 appearances. He shot 44% from the field, including 31.8% from beyond the arc. He impressed throughout the 2024-25 season as he earned Big Ten All-Freshman honors and the All-Big Ten Third Team.

His efforts helped Illinois finish with a 22-13 overall record, having gone 12-8 in Big Ten Play. They averaged 83.6 points on 45.1% shooting overall and 31.3% from downtown, beating opponents by a margin of 8.8 points per game.

Jakučionis's ceiling for the 2025 NBA Draft looks to be high. He is currently projected to be a top-10 selection in the first round, according to CBS Sports.

"A big guard with winning qualities as a scorer and facilitator can find a role in most every NBA offense in 2025," CBS Sports' Draft Expert Kyle Boone wrote. "He'd make for a great fit in Portland next to Scoot Henderson."

Jakucionis's talent on offense, especially as a scorer and playmaker, would boost the prospects of NBA teams looking to improve on that side of the ball. Even after one season at Illinois, the young guard will look to make his mark on the pros.

About the author Richard Pereira Richard Pereira joined Sportskeeda in October 2024 as a College Basketball Writer. He earned his degree from Florida Atlantic University in 2023 and has been covering the school's athletic programs since 2020, serving as a Sports Editor at the FAU University Press.



He was granted the unique opportunity to report on the men's basketball team's journey to the Final Four in Houston for FAU Owls Nest during March Madness. His writing experience expanded with prior roles at GIVEMESPORT and Athlon Sports, consistently striving to improve as a sports journalist. Know More

