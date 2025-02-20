  • home icon
"Could have potentially lost my life": LSU's Aneesah Morrow shares memories of challenging childhood on Flau'jae Johnson's podcast

By Oladehinde Stephen
Modified Feb 20, 2025 19:28 GMT
Basketball Hall of Fame Invesco QQQ Women
Basketball Hall of Fame Invesco QQQ Women's Showcase: LSU v Seton Hall - Source: Getty

LSU star Aneesah Morrow opened up about her difficult childhood experiences on the latest episode of Flau'jae Johnson's "Best of Both Worlds with Flau'jae" podcast. Reflecting on her past, Morrow recalled a life-threatening moment, saying,

"That day, I could have potentially lost my life, but I didn't. Growing up in the south side of the city, you see some things that you shouldn't see as a young girl. I've been in the crossfire before, seeing people take their last breath.
"I was like eight or nine years old just playing outside with my cousin, just being able to make it out of that and see my parents sacrifice so much. That's why I go as hard as I do every day because God's gonna wake you up and give you another chance at some that he has in store for you."
Despite many challenges, the guard has been more determined than ever to become a successful basketball star.

Morrow is an important player for the LSU Tigers. She is averaging 18.1 points, 14.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game this season.

Flau'jae Johnson tips Aneesah Morrow to replace Angel Reese at LSU

Flau'jae Johnson recognized Aneesah Morrow's talent and said LSU found Angel Reese's replacement.

On the same episode of her podcast, Johnson noted her growth since Reese left.

"One thing I feel like people get wrong about our team is the rebounding. I think when Angel left, they were like, 'Ah, they going to miss that post presence.' Nah, Nees, the beast has turned up.
"You really been our post presence this year and being an undersized post, what you're doing at your height and who you play for and in this conference, is unheard of."
Following Reese's departure to the Chicago Sky, Morrow has stepped into the spotlight and excelled.

