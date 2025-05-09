"Could be the most talented team since the Breanna Stewart era": Analyst makes major claim on Geno Auriemma's "swiss army knife" UConn lineup

Geno Auriemma will be aiming to defend UConn's national title next season. However, the Huskies will have to do so without Paige Bueckers, who now plays with the WNBA's Dallas Wings.

Nonetheless, on Thursday, analyst Mark Zanetto said that Auriemma has built a solid lineup for UConn to retain its championship next season.

"It's kind of a nice lineup puzzle," Zanetto said on the "Big East Energy" podcast (12:48). "It's probably more suited to call it a lineup toolbox. And if you want to go one step further, it's probably more of a lineup Swiss Army knife, because there's a lot of ways you can go. And this is why I said, if they get Kayleigh Heckel, this team could be the most talented team since the Brianna Stewart era, since the era of three, four national titles in a row. Because the last time UConn had this much versatility was during the Stewie era."

Auriemma's UConn won four national titles in a row from 2013 to 2016 when Breanna Stewart was part of the team.

After playing one season at USC, Heckel entered the transfer portal in April. While Notre Dame, Michigan State, and Vanderbilt have been in the mix to land her, UConn is reportedly the frontrunner.

Moreover, the Huskies' core players, including Sarah Strong, Azzi Fudd, and KK Arnold, will return next season. It remains to be seen if Auriemma's UConn can defend its title without Bueckers.

Geno Auriemma's UConn beat South Carolina in the 2025 national title game to win record-extending 12th championship

UConn HC Geno Auriemma - Source: Imagn

Geno Auriemma's UConn beat South Carolina 82-59 in the 2025 national title game in April in Tampa Bay, Florida. It was Auriemma's 12th championship triumph since taking over as Huskies coach in 1985.

Auriemma has won the most national titles in college basketball history. He is also the winningest coach, boasting a 1,250–165 at UConn.

When the Huskies won the national title this year, Auriemma ended the team's nine-year drought without a championship. It remains to be seen whether Auriemma can win a record-extending 13th title next season.

