North Carolina freshman Derek Dixon could be in for a breakout year, thanks to the schedule revision implemented by the ACC for the 2025-26 college basketball season.

This is what analyst Josh Marlow sees in the 6-foot-3 four-star guard, who could be a crucial piece for the Tar Heels in the course of the season due to his ability to shoot the ball.

Marlow made his point in Wednesday's episode of the "Locked On Tar Heels Podcast," saying the reduction of ACC regular-season games from 20 to 18 and the addition of two more nonconference matches could prove beneficial for Dixon's development. It allows coach Hubert Davis to use him deep in games, which could help Dixon's confidence moving forward.

"I do think this is a guy that could have a bigger role than what you anticipate for a four-star recruit," Marlow told host Isaac Schade (Timestamp: 7:53). "I think with the things that he can do in terms of being able to be a three-level scorer, I do think there could be some trust from Hubert Davis to where he could play significant minutes deeper in the season than maybe we're sitting here thinking about today."

Schade agreed to Marlow's point and noted that Dixon's progress would depend on his state of mind during games. He also examined the schedule and noted how it could provide Davis with an opportunity to find the right blend of players to use in the long run.

Derek Dixon's rise will still depend on Kyam Evans and Jaydon Young's performances in UNC

Isaac Schade and Josh Marlow also discussed how the performances of transfer portal acquisitions Kyam Evans and Jaydon Young could affect Derek Dixon's exposure in the 2025-26 season.

Marlow took note of his previous assessment of Evans and Young, where they're expected to make a significant jump to possible starting five status this season.

The analyst pointed out that Dixon could start as a reliever for Evans and Young. He could be used in easier games on the schedule to get his feet wet.

However, this could bear a lot on Young, especially if he fails to perform beyond expectations. It could open the door for Dixon to shine.

"If he (Young) doesn't, if he's not that guy that they're banking on him to be the Virginia Tech transfer, that's really going to open the door for Derek Dixon," Marlow said (Timestamp: 10:40). "He can gain that confidence when he's not having to play against a top 10 opponent every single night and play against some competition, that'll ease his transition to the college game."

North Carolina opens its season with two preseason games against the AJ Dybantsa-led BYU on Oct. 24 and Winston-Salem State on Oct. 29. The Tar Heels will open the nonconference regular season against Central Arkansas on Nov. 3.

