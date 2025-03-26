“Could turn out to be better than Caitlin Clark”: Dan Patrick makes bold claim for JuJu Watkins following award-winning sophomore season

The top-seeded USC Trojans secured their spot in the Sweet 16 with a win over No. 9 Mississippi State on Monday. Star guard JuJu Watkins suffered a right knee injury early in the contest and had to be carried off the court.

She did not return, and the team later confirmed that her season was over as she would undergo surgery.

Watkins, a dominant force in women's college basketball and a leading contender for National Player of the Year, has been at the heart of USC’s championship aspirations. Losing her is not only a major setback for the Trojans but also a big blow to the entire sport.

Sports analyst Dan Patrick weighed in on Watkins' injury and her future, making a striking comparison to one of the sport’s biggest stars on the "Dan Patrick Show" (starting at 1:28):

“You have built-in stars. They're here for a while. You get to know them. And for JuJu Watkins, she was going to be the next. And I said this earlier this season, she could turn out to be better than Caitlin Clark.

"As far as a basketball player, not the phenomenon, but as far as a basketball player, she could turn out to be better than her. Women have come back from these surgeries. Paige Bueckers has come back.”

Patrick’s statement highlights the incredible talent Watkins possesses. While Clark has become a cultural icon in women’s basketball, Watkins’ skill set and on-court impact suggest she has the potential to surpass Clark as a pure player.

Patrick also spoke about the nature of knee injuries in women’s basketball and the challenges Watkins will face in her recovery.

“You know, women seem to be more susceptible to these kinds of knee injuries, believe it or not. And having had six surgeries on one knee, just the ability to try to come back, try to come back at a high level, try to come back and be normal, whatever that is.

"You know, it's a challenge, but modern medicine has made incredible strides here. JuJu Watkins, this will be a while for her to come back because the season's almost over here with the tournament.”

Caitlin Clark’s message to JuJu Watkins after injury

Caitlin Clark, who has set records and captivated audiences, shared her support for Watkins on social media.

"Sending all my thoughts and prayers to JuJu. Kid will come back stronger than ever," Clark posted on X, accompanied by a heart emoji.

Watkins was on a historic run, earning First-Team All-American honors in each of her first two college seasons.

Watkins was the favorite to win the AP Player of the Year award before the injury, averaging 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Trojans. She had already amassed 1,709 career points in just two seasons, outpacing Clark’s 1,662 at the same stage.

